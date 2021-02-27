Outdoors: Distracted fish are easy to catch

Science has taken a beating over the past few years, but thanks to the determined and dedicated scientists and medical experts around the world, there's reason for hope that we'll see the end of the pandemic sooner rather than later.

If you take the little blue pill but don't trust the same manufacturer's vaccine, then you should re-examine your thinking. Granted, science doesn't claim to have all the answers. Science is as much about questioning and testing ideas than it is about being sure of itself.

The scientific and medical community came together over the past year to do what has never been done before—fight back against a pandemic with effective tools that were developed within months instead of years, and even though we still don't know how things will turn out, scientists keep pushing forward and taking notes along the way.

Science works the same way with things like fishing, too, and one major factor in determining how many fish you'll catch this afternoon is firmly based in science. You can be the best angler around, but if there are only 10 fish in a lake, you can't go home with 25 in your ice chest.

Thanks to fisheries biologists who methodically monitor area waters, Central Texas lakes are prime fishing destinations, and if you don't catch fish, it's not for a lack of things swimming around down there.