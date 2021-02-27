Outdoors: Distracted fish are easy to catch

Crisp, clear, 70-degree days in the fall are what I call "football weather"—and warm, muggy, cloudy springtime days feel like fishing weather. It's spawning time, when most of the fish in our area turn their attention to making baby fish, and while they're preoccupied, they become a lot easier to catch.
Conditions have to be just right for the white bass spawning run to kick in, and thanks to the record-setting winter storm we just went through, water temperatures at area lakes are still too low to trigger the upstream migration. Another key ingredient—stream flow—is just about right, and with more rain in the forecast, it should remain in good shape.
Top white bass baits include live minnows (freshly-caught is always better than freshly-bought), small jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and tied flies. If you see somebody with a fly rod on the river, chances are good that they've got some fish on the stringer.
Largemouth bass are also waiting for water temperatures to warm, and when things reach around 60 degrees, the males will move into shallow water and build nests in advance of females moving in to lay eggs. Once she completes her job, the male will stay on the nest and guard the eggs and hang around a while longer once they hatch.
During the bass spawn, many anglers turn to the practice of sight-fishing. Since fish are in the shallows, they're easier to see—especially with the aid of polarized sunglasses—as long as water clarity isn't an issue. There are some who look down on bed-fishing because it disrupts the reproductive process, but if you're a competitive angler whose livelihood depends on catching fish, you do what you've got to do.
Soft plastics worked through bass beds will likely trigger more of a reaction strike than a feeding one, so they're not likely to inhale the bait as much as bump it or spit at it, but if you're able to see them with the bait in their mouths, you'll have a good chance of sinking your hook into their jaw.
Lake Waco used to be well-known as a crappie lake, and thanks to the spotlight that Charlie Pack shined on it through his television show, it attracted anglers from around the state. It's hard to say which species I've caught more of from Lake Waco, but I'd imagine that crappie would top the list.
Crappie are also springtime spawners, getting started when water temps hit around 60 degrees, and peaking around the 70 degree mark. Typically, this happens in March and runs for a month or more, and since they spawn in schools, when you find a few, you'll probably catch a lot.
Their preferred spawning areas include undercut river and creek banks, submerged brush piles and flooded timber, and they can be caught in water as shallow as a foot in depth.
Top baits are live minnows, small jigs, spinnerbaits, and there are "nibbles" that can be added to a hook to enhance your bait's scent. Crappie can be picky, and there have been plenty of times I've been fishing the right spot but just at the wrong depth.
Science of fishing
Science has taken a beating over the past few years, but thanks to the determined and dedicated scientists and medical experts around the world, there's reason for hope that we'll see the end of the pandemic sooner rather than later.
If you take the little blue pill but don't trust the same manufacturer's vaccine, then you should re-examine your thinking. Granted, science doesn't claim to have all the answers. Science is as much about questioning and testing ideas than it is about being sure of itself.
The scientific and medical community came together over the past year to do what has never been done before—fight back against a pandemic with effective tools that were developed within months instead of years, and even though we still don't know how things will turn out, scientists keep pushing forward and taking notes along the way.
Science works the same way with things like fishing, too, and one major factor in determining how many fish you'll catch this afternoon is firmly based in science. You can be the best angler around, but if there are only 10 fish in a lake, you can't go home with 25 in your ice chest.
Thanks to fisheries biologists who methodically monitor area waters, Central Texas lakes are prime fishing destinations, and if you don't catch fish, it's not for a lack of things swimming around down there.
Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists use a variety of strategies to create and maintain healthy fisheries, and while some things like shocking surveys (delivering an electric current through the water that stuns fish and causes them to float, allowing biologists to note the number of each species in a given area) are pretty cool to see and do, a lot of the work is done on the computer at the office.
The results of their efforts speak for themselves, with examples of improved or sustained catch rates, greater numbers of bigger fish, and other outcomes indicating that the plans are working. Lake Waco, for example, never had such a good run of quality blue catfish catches until a slot restriction was put into place that allowed more fish to grow to trophy size.
Another thing about science is that no matter how successful or effective something is, victory is never declared. Things can change both gradually and suddenly, and re-checking results lets researchers know whether to stay the course or if a different approach needs to be explored.
Good scientists also don't take results from one lake and try to apply a cookie-cutter technique to others without careful evaluation. Lakes with differing annual rainfall averages, depths, soil composition, and other factors require different approaches.
Central Texas anglers are fortunate to have a talented team of fisheries biologists overseeing our lakes and streams. John Tibbs and his staff are constantly gathering, analyzing, and comparing fish population data to determine the needs of each individual lake in terms of stocking numbers.
Currently, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission is considering proposed regulation changes developed by Tibbs and others that would simplify catfish regulations statewide, as well as target specific lakes for population improvement.
TPWD is currently listening to anglers and others with an interest in fishing regulations, and will discuss and consider the public input before making the final decision in late March.
One of the items on the list is making length and bag limits for channel and blue catfish more uniform statewide, with exceptions where needed. Tibbs noted that a lot of casual anglers can't tell the difference between a channel and a blue, and having the same rules for keeping both makes things simpler and causes less worry about breaking rules.
The proposed regulation would remove the minimum length limit and keep the 25-fish per day limit, with any combination of channels and blues, but anglers would be allowed to keep only 10 fish measuring 20 inches or more in length.
Lake Waco, Lake Belton, and Richland Chambers Reservoir are among those that would fall into the exception category. These lakes would still have no minimum length and 25-fish daily combined limit, but would restrict the number of fish 30 inches or longer to one per day.
Currently, Waco and Richland-Chambers are slot lakes, with only fish measuring 30 inches and less or 45 inches or greater eligible for keeping, with only one in excess of 45 inches allowable per day.
That's just a thumbnail sketch of the proposed regulations. For the full picture, visit the TPWD website and click on the link by the Public Notice announcement.
Thanks, Virginia
One of my goals in writing this column is to attract new people to the sport, or at least give people who aren't particularly interested in hunting or fishing something to enjoy or think about.
Every once in a while, I hear about one of those people, and last week's letter to the editor written by Virginia Taylor about this column couldn't have been a better reminder to reach out.
Thanks, Virginia. That was like a cool breeze on a hot day. Maybe we can plan a fishing trip whenever it's safe to breathe around strangers again.