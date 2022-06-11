Outdoors: Dogs and skunks can raise a stink

When our dog Bella was a puppy, we had a black-and-white border collie named Rocky who helped us raise and teach her how to be part of the family. Occasionally, the occasional skunk would wander through our place, and Bella would always run up to it to play, thinking it was Rocky, only to be met with the unpleasant realization that it wasn't.

Dogs live in the moment, and Rocky has been gone for so many moments that Bella doesn't even respond with a head-cock to my mentioning his name anymore, so her Friday night encounter with our latest uninvited visitor can't be excused by mistaken identity.

I got so good at de-skunking the dog that I didn't even need to look at the recipe from one time to the next, having memorized the ingredients and proportions of the simple remedy.

Hot, dry summers will force wildlife to go in search of comfortable places to be, and backyard bird baths, pet bowls, and sprinkler systems are too attractive for a hot thirsty animal to pass up. If your pet gets involved with the business end of a skunk looking for a shady spot, here's a fix that's easy and uses ingredients that most people have around the house already, and will neutralize the oils and smells of a skunk funking.

¼ cup baking soda

2 teaspoons dish soap

1 quart Hydrogen Peroxide

Mix the ingredients well in a bucket or large bowl and immediately, and wearing gloves, apply to your pet, working the solution through to the skin and taking care not to get it into the eyes. Let sit for at least 10 minutes, which will seem like a lot longer.

Rinse thoroughly and let the dog dry out. Typically, it only takes one treatment to get the job done, but sometimes, there's a lingering odor. Not the kind that burns your eyes and nose, but repeat the process if necessary.

Low water levels create hazards

Lake Waco is nearly six feet below normal level, and with hot, dry days forecast for the foreseeable future, the lake is edging closer to the level it was prior to the 2003 pool rise, and will likely soon drop to a point not seen in more than a decade.

That means water recreation will look different this year, and whether you're swimming, boating, bank fishing, or just spending time along the shoreline, you'll need to make some adjustments.

Areas that used to hold water are now high and dry and covered with thick vegetation, so if you're legging it to the bank to fish or skip rocks, you'll have to navigate through some tricky footing. Boaters will have to be more aware of submerged timber that used to be well below reach of propellers, and swimmers should also be wary of underwater hazards lying below.

But low water levels aren't just an inconvenience. They can create deadly conditions. Warm, stagnant water is a breeding ground for microorganisms that can enter the body through the mouth and nose, and as someone who knows a family who lost a child to a brain-eating amoeba contracted from Central Texas waters, the pain of that kind of tragedy never goes away.

There's plenty of fun to be had on the water this summer, but take precautions to make sure the memories are good.