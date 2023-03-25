Earlier this year, it was announced that Fairfield Lake State Park was being closed to the public and sold to an investor who plans to build an exclusive residential community on the site, which would shut down recreational fishing, boating, camping and other outdoor activities to the public.

After a barrage of public comments and efforts to keep the lake open, Texas lawmakers tried to come up with a way to keep the property under the management of Texas Parks and Wildlife, first exploring the possibility of using eminent domain.

But in this state, where the majority of people are staunchly pro-property rights, that idea didn't fly very far, so officials explored other means by which anglers and others who enjoy the former power plant lake, located about 70 miles east of Waco, could still have access to the amazing fishery and beautiful scenery.

Last week, State Rep. Angelia Orr, whose district includes the state park and part of McLennan County, introduced a bill with the eminent domain language removed. The new bill instead focuses on water rights and includes a requirement that any changes in water usage be approved by both TPWD and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, citing concerns about how the developer planned to use the lake's water.

Currently, the permit is for industrial use, and the developer's plans for usage include residential consumption and recreation, as well as selling and moving water from the reservoir to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which critics say will lower the lake's level by about a third.

The bill hasn't made it out of committee, but is expected to be voted on at a future hearing.

Fairfield is a prized destination for bass anglers and is one of the top ShareLunker bass-producing lakes in the state.

Fish like spring break, too

Former Waco broadcaster and current beach-dweller Tyler Thorsen says that Spring Break anglers are finding quality fishing at the Texas coast. "Sheepshead are off the charts at the jetties at South Port A and North Packery," he said. "Redfish and black drum are good in the bays and down to the landcut on live shrimp under a popping cork, and cut mullet and sardines are good for reds fished around the drains in the flats."

Jack crevalle and Spanish mackerel are showing up near the ends of the jetties, Thorsen added, and there have been recent catches of blacktips and a few bonnet-nosed sharks in the surf. Also, slot and oversized reds are being caught on both cut and live mullet. "Slots will hit gold spoons and soft plastics, too," he said, and some keeper and oversized black drum are coming on dead shrimp and fishbites."

If you're casting into the surf, there've been some trout caught on live finger mullet, and whiting are still biting strong in the surf. "Keep moving until you find the larger ones," said Thorsen. If you're fishing in the upper Laguna and Baffin, the trout bite has been strong. Thorsen recommends that you tie on a paddle tail, Corky, or topwater for best results.

A whopping 678 pound bluefin tuna was caught last week on a 56-hour trip out of Dolphin Dock in Port Aransas. The trip also yielded a limit of yellowfin tuna, a number of wahoo and a bull shark that was hooked when it attacked one of the wahoo that was being reeled in.

Raining and fishing

Central Texas has found itself in a long-anticipated rainfall pattern, with the past four Thursdays-into-Fridays dropping much-needed precipitation onto our drought-stricken ground, and even though the Waco area missed out on significant amounts last week, areas to the north, which includes the Bosque River which flows into Lake Waco, got a good dousing.

Catfishing legend and longtime Tribune-Herald Outdoors contributor Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) reminds anglers that fishing after a rain event can pay off big. "That means there'll be water run-off into lakes and streams, and that moving water will wash worms, insects, seeds and other things fish like to eat into the water," King said.

Look for areas where water is running into bigger bodies of water, like rills into creeks, and creeks into rivers and lakes. King says it's a good time of year to follow the fish upstream into the running water, focusing on the mouths of streams.

Oh, boy — snakes

As the springtime weather pattern stabilizes and temperatures warm, the number of people encountering snakes rises, too. Snake ID social media pages are buzzing these days, as more people get out to fish, hike, camp, tend their gardens, mow the lawn, play golf, or just walk around the park.

Most Central Texas snakes you'll encounter are non-venomous and harmless, but there are some venomous species in our area, too. Art photographer Brian Boyd, who is well-known for his amazing work with wildlife, has been seeing an increase in rattlesnake sightings on his daily prowls through area fields, woods and shorelines.

Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald Outdoors column for some of Boyd's photos and stories, along with information and advice from biologists and others, about what to do in the event you come across a snake.