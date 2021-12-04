Outdoors: Don't know what you're missing if you're not fishing

Fishing used to be in a lot of people’s rotation of recreational activities. These days, fewer and fewer folks are taking part in catching fish, shooting, camping, and other traditional outdoor sports.
There are a lot of factors in play that contribute to the decline, but accessibility and know-how are among the top reasons why people have sloughed off the outdoors as a way to spend an afternoon. It’s easier to watch television, play on the computer or phone, or go to the mall.
But it doesn’t take all that much – either in terms of money, time, or effort – to get out and catch some fish, and community lakes are about the best places to try your luck.
These lakes and ponds are located within park and city limit boundaries, and they are easily-accessible, regularly-stocked, and many have other features like playgrounds nearby. There are five community lakes in McLennan County, and more than a dozen located in adjacent counties.
Most are stocked with catfish, but also have species including sunfish, bass, crappie, and others. Special restrictions apply, so check the TPWD website for information before you go. Anglers under 17 years of age do not need a fishing license.
Check the TPWD website for a statewide listing and map of community fishing waters.
Toys for Tots update
The 5th annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Tournament yielded big numbers of big catfish and even bigger numbers of toys for Central Texas families in need. As of press time, the final tally isn’t in, but this year’s tourney is a highly-competitive one and winners will be chronicled in next week’s Tribune-Herald outdoors.
The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots project provides Christmas gifts to area families, and if you couldn’t make it to the tournament site to donate, you can still drop off new, unwrapped gifts at KWTX-TV studios this week – and tell them Fish On sent you.
Don’t try this at home
I’ve seen some strange things in my nearly six decades on this planet, and one of the most memorable outdoor-related oddities was when I watched a wild turkey rolling around and flapping its wings on an ant hill.
At the time, I wondered if it had been shot or was having some sort of neurological issue, because who in their right mind would voluntarily flop around in a place like that?
Many years and one internet later, I learned the reason. Turkeys, along with a number of other bird species, use ants to bathe. They lie down on ant mounds and scrape their wings and tails in so that ants will cover their feathers.
Then they flap around, causing the ants to bite and release formic acid, which provides the birds protection from parasites as well as a lotion-like skin relief.
Worth a try
My Thanksgiving plan for making Turducken didn’t pan out, so I have to figure out a recipe for cooking a duck. I don’t like fancy recipes with too many steps and ingredients, and after asking some folks for their input, here’s what I’m gonna try:
1. Preheat oven to 425.
2. Clean excess fat from duck, rinse, pat dry, and prick skin all over using a sharp knife, being careful not to puncture through the skin layer.
3. Place duck into boiling water for 10 minutes, then remove and let cool. Then pat duck dry.
4. Rub duck (inside and out) with 1 tablespoon each of kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder, and a teaspoon of paprika.
5. Place duck, breast side up, on a rack in a roasting pan and stuff with a quartered orange and two chopped celery stalks, folding the neck skin under and securing it with a skewer.
6. After 15 minutes, reduce heat to 350 and cook for 45 minutes and remove any fat that may have collected in the pan.