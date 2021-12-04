Outdoors: Don't know what you're missing if you're not fishing

Toys for Tots update

The 5th annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Tournament yielded big numbers of big catfish and even bigger numbers of toys for Central Texas families in need. As of press time, the final tally isn’t in, but this year’s tourney is a highly-competitive one and winners will be chronicled in next week’s Tribune-Herald outdoors.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots project provides Christmas gifts to area families, and if you couldn’t make it to the tournament site to donate, you can still drop off new, unwrapped gifts at KWTX-TV studios this week – and tell them Fish On sent you.

Don’t try this at home

I’ve seen some strange things in my nearly six decades on this planet, and one of the most memorable outdoor-related oddities was when I watched a wild turkey rolling around and flapping its wings on an ant hill.

At the time, I wondered if it had been shot or was having some sort of neurological issue, because who in their right mind would voluntarily flop around in a place like that?