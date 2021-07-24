Outdoors: Dove, deer season getting close

The world can be an unpredictable place. We don't yet know what COVID-19 has in store for the world as we see variant outbreaks knock back the progress we've made. And who knows how long it'll be before the Aggies and Longhorns are knocking each other around again on Thanksgiving? It's looking more like a reality every day.
Some things we can all count on, though, is that Texas summers will always get around to being hot and dry, and the outdoor sports will continue to provide good fishing and hunting — no matter what else is going on.
With just 38 days until the opening of dove season in Texas, there's plenty to prepare for, and I imagine it won't be long before you can hear the crackling of shotgun blasts ringing through the Central Texas air, as hunters start getting their guns out and taking target practice.
Of course, if you've ever hunted dove, you know that all the clay target practice in the world won't prepare you for the mid-air zigging and zagging that doves are capable of. Sort of like throwing and catching a football flat-footed. It's not the same as game time.
If my recent scouting trips are any indication of what's to come when Sept. 1 comes around and dove season goes live, there'll be plenty of birds to shoot at. I've seen lots of pairs and individuals, but have also seen some groupings of up to 25 or more moving out of sorghum fields and sunflower patches early and late in the day.
But don't just take my word for it. Wildlife biologist and avid Centex outdoorsman Josh Sears says his scouting trips are dove-tailing with mine and others from across the area. "Resident mourning dove seem to be in good numbers," Sears said. "Sunflowers are towering up to ten feet high in the fields, due to all the recent rains. It's a safe bet that there will be ample food resources throughout almost all of Texas for dove season."
There are a number of dove species in our area, and some have special restrictions, while others have none at all, including the Eurasian collared dove, an invasive species that many mistake for pigeons. There's no closed season on these birds, and no bag limit, either, but make sure to leave identifiable markings in case you have 30 in the ice chest and the game warden isn't in the mood to hear your story.
Sears also has high hopes for deer season, which starts Oct. 2 for bow hunters and Nov. 6 for the general season. "White-tailed deer seemed to have run the gamut, and have turned out relatively unscathed by the 'snowpocalypse' in February," he said. "The fawn habitat is fantastic and I've observed many twin sets born this year. Other species such as axis deer did not fare so well through the February ice age, and many were lost."
He's already at work prepping for archery season, building new blinds and getting the hunt area ready. "Trail cameras are set up, and the quest for big bucks is on. It should be a good season. Morale is high, and I'm counting down days."
Sears is also laying the path for the next generation of outdoorsmen, taking his 2-year-old son J.J. to Lake Waco for some fishing. "We recently caught some really nice hybrids on Divine Swimbaits, with the biggest weighing nine pounds," he said. "We also got into some good largemouth action, up to a five-pounder, on spinnerbaits. Not bad for a 2-year-old!"
Annual licenses go on sale Aug. 15 at retail outlets, by phone and online. Make sure to get a copy of the TPWD Outdoor Annual and know the regulations and restrictions specific to the areas you're in and the species you're after. Game wardens are generally nice folks, but they have no sense of humor or understanding when it comes to fish and game violations.
The birds and the fish
As we see our daytime air temperatures climb towards the century mark, water temperatures are following suit, and Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says he's marking Whitney's water temps in the low 80s, meaning the summer pattern has taken hold.
Yadon also said the lake experienced a hugely successful shad spawn, one like he hasn't seen in years. "The shad hatchlings are getting to be about the size that fish are starting to pay attention to them," he said, "and we're seeing good schooling action all over the lake."
Yadon says he's using birds to help him locate actively feeding schools, but instead of looking for gulls like during winter, he's watching for the egrets. "When you see egrets hovering out over the main lake, that means they're picking up some of the shad that the schools of fish are chasing to the surface, and that's when you move in."
Any seasoned angler knows that seeing a big school of fish crashing the surface in a feeding frenzy is about enough to make your adrenaline red-line, but exercising a little restraint in approaching the action can give you a better chance at catching fish. Cutting the big motor and either drifting or trolling into the schooling activity is the smart way to move in on your prey. Otherwise, you'll spook and scatter the school.
Once you get your bait into the action, you're all but guaranteed to get a bite, and in Centex lakes, you can often find stripers or hybrids mixed in with the huge schools of sand bass that prowl and attack big balls of shad. Yadon says lots of the stripers that are mixed in with sandies are undersized — 16 and 17-inchers (stripers and hybrids have to be a minimum length of 18 inches to be legally kept, and there's a bag limit of five per day per angler).
Bigger fish can often be found suspended below the surface-schooling activity, waiting for easy meals of injured baitfish that were missed by the marauders feeding above.
Yadon also reports that he's finding good top-water action early in the mornings before the cloud deck burns off, and recommends the "match-the-hatch" philosophy for best results. "If you're not getting bit, switch to a smaller bait," he says. "The more it looks and acts like a little shad, the better."
Lake Waco praise
One morning last week, I loaded up and headed to the lake to catch some fish, but before I could launch, laziness took hold and I ended up sitting and watching the water hitting the rocky shore, birds scanning the water for potential meals, schools of surface-feeding fish roiling the surface, and eyed several boaters and bank fishermen trying to trick some fish into biting.
I eventually came to my senses, and out of a sense of self-pride, I decided to at least get the cast net out and give it a few throws. After all, I left home to go catch some fish, and size or species wasn't important.
After a few successful throws, I offered some freshly-caught bait to a couple of gentlemen fishing from the bank, and counted the catch and conversations as a successful morning of fishing.
Wacoans are fortunate to have such a nice resource so close to town. Lake Waco is no more than 10 minutes from anywhere you are (depending on how fast you're willing to drive to prove that statement) and offers free access to a number of parks. It's well-stocked and managed by fisheries biologists who not only are good at science, but love to fish themselves.