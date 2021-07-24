Outdoors: Dove, deer season getting close

The world can be an unpredictable place. We don't yet know what COVID-19 has in store for the world as we see variant outbreaks knock back the progress we've made. And who knows how long it'll be before the Aggies and Longhorns are knocking each other around again on Thanksgiving? It's looking more like a reality every day.

Some things we can all count on, though, is that Texas summers will always get around to being hot and dry, and the outdoor sports will continue to provide good fishing and hunting — no matter what else is going on.

With just 38 days until the opening of dove season in Texas, there's plenty to prepare for, and I imagine it won't be long before you can hear the crackling of shotgun blasts ringing through the Central Texas air, as hunters start getting their guns out and taking target practice.

Of course, if you've ever hunted dove, you know that all the clay target practice in the world won't prepare you for the mid-air zigging and zagging that doves are capable of. Sort of like throwing and catching a football flat-footed. It's not the same as game time.