Outdoors: Doves diving for cover as season opens

Opening week of the 2020 Texas dove season went about like you’d expect a 2020 season to open – with flooding rainfall.
Hunters weren’t deterred, though, and even though you had to clean the mud off your boots in addition to cleaning your birds, a lot of folks kicked off the hunting season with successful hunts.
It didn’t take long for birds to go into their defensive flight patterns, and by the end of the week, they were flying high and darting their way through the sky on the way to and from the sunflower and grain fields where they forage.
The daily bag limit on dove is 15 per hunter, with no more than two white-tipped per bag. White-winged, white-tipped, and mourning dove are all fair game, and it’s a good practice to leave a wing attached when you’re field-dressing your birds in case a game warden checks your bag.
Be sure that you know one dove from the next – there are some species, including Inca dove, that are protected. Others, like the invasive Eurasian collared dove, have no bag limits or closed season.
Some of the best spots to hunt are sunflower or grain fields located near stock tanks or creeks. Some folks go so far as to plant food plots to attract dove and other game, but be aware that hunting over a spilled bag of feed corn doesn’t count as a food plot – in fact, it’ll get you into hot water with the game warden.
Other things to remember include gun basics like keeping weapons pointed in safe directions, wearing ear protection, keeping hydrated, and taking care of the meat you’re harvesting. Leaving birds in a game vest for hours in 95 degree heat isn’t the best way to start off a meal. I keep an ice chest on hand to make sure my birds don’t start to go bad.
Doves are among the most challenging quarry to hunt. They’ve got good eyesight, can fly at speeds up to 60 miles per hour, and can seemingly change direction and altitude in a split second. If I take down birds on half my shots, I consider it a good day.
Dove season for the Central Zone of Texas continues through Nov. 1, followed by the second split, which opens Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 3 of next year. Archery season for white-tailed deer and Rio Grande turkey will run from Oct. 3 through Nov. 6, and the general deer season opens Nov. 7.
Lake turnovers
All the rain we’ve gotten recently, teamed with cooler temperatures in the forecast, will mean that water temperatures should start dropping pretty significantly pretty soon. That might not mean much to most folks, but to anglers who have been using the thermocline to target fish, the temperature drop will mean a lot of lakes will turn over, or de-stratify, which will mix up the layers of warm and cold waters that set up over the summer.
A lake turning over can sometimes result in fish kills, unpleasant odors and flavors in drinking water, and other negatives that include making fish trickier to find. However, the disruption typically doesn’t last very long, and usually within a week or so, things are back to normal.
Buena Vista Lake restock
Covid has impacted almost every aspect of our society, but the outdoor sports have taken more of a glancing blow than the head-on train wreck suffered by some activities.
Still, there have been disruptions in outdoor-related events like fishing tournaments, industry shows, and other gatherings, and even fish stocking programs have felt the pain.
Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program has been bringing fishing opportunities to city parks and other community spots with small lakes and ponds for years, stocking catfish during warm months and rainbow trout in cooler weather.
This year, though, the number of stocking sites has been cut back, but thankfully, Waco’s Buena Vista Lake survived the slash. Stockings across the state should begin again this week after a suspension of activity since late July, and soon, another batch of eating-size channel catfish should be ready for action.
Anglers 16 and younger don’t need a license to fish.
Fun fact
Did you know there are more than 50 species of fish that live in Lake Waco?
