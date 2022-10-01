Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near

Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year.

When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things get as crazy as a 6th Street bar at closing time. There are three phases of the deer mating season — the pre-rut, the rut and the post-rut. During the pre-rutting period, bucks will start making rubs and scrapes on trees to establish territory. They'll also start sparring with each other to determine dominance and breeding rights.

Early in the pre-rut, these "fights" don't typically last very long and are more like shoving matches, but as the mating season heats up, they can turn into full-blown clashes that sometimes end up with one or both bucks being injured or even killed.

The rut itself is the time when deer are actually mating and when this is taking place, deer are single-minded and oblivious to things like hunters and vehicles. Bucks are well-known to dash out into traffic while chasing females and during this phase there's a significant spike in automobile insurance claims. After the rut, deer will settle back into their normal feeding and behavior patterns.

The rut typically kicks in during October and peaks in November in Central Texas and during this time, according to State Farm Insurance research, nearly half of automobile-deer accidents take place thanks to rutting bucks. Crunching the numbers a little further, Texans face a one in 269 chance of hitting a deer over the upcoming season.

Shortening daylight hours trigger the rut and cooler air temperatures, along with increasing testosterone levels, will make bucks more energetic when setting up their range. During the pre-rut, hunters will often rattle antlers to mimic the sound of battling bucks, which draws other deer in to check out what's happening.

Archery season opens today in the Lone Star State in all but two counties and continues through Nov. 5, when the general gun season opens, but bows will remain a legal method of taking deer through the end of the season on Jan. 1 (North Zone) and Jan. 15 (South Zone).

Back on Lake Whitney

Longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor and my close family friend Clay Yadon, who earns his living as a pro striper guide at Lake Whitney, has fought through some serious health problems over the summer, but has made his way back onto the water and is once again removing limits of striped bass from the big Central Texas lake.

"Fishing has been great on most days," Yadon said, "and we're still catching them on topwaters early." He urges anglers to resist the adrenaline rush that comes with seeing a big school of big stripers attacking schools of shad on the surface. "The best way to catch fish instead of spooking them and shutting off the bite is to shut off the motor upwind from the school and quietly drift into it, making long casts into the action," he said.

Poppers are performing well during the topwater bite and when that shuts off for the day, he's finding good action deeper using live shad for bait. He's also seeing the fall pattern starting up, saying with shorter daylight hours and cooling water temperatures, stripers will soon start building eggs and taking in as many calories as they can get.

Family fun day

Details are still being finalized, but Fish On Texas is hosting a Fish On Family Fun Day on Oct. 22 in Waco. The event will be a great opportunity to take kids fishing, learn some new tips and techniques, and have a good time in the Centex outdoors.

Poles and gear will be available for those who need them, and organizers welcome sponsors and vendors who want to set up a booth for free. Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors column and visit the group's social media pages for more information.