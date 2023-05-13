If the weather would cooperate with the optimistic forecasts of rain that our local weather stations' forecasters keep dangling out there, we could see a substantial dent in the drought. Lake Waco is still ten feet below normal pool level, but in the past month, it has come up a foot to 452.38 in elevation.

With the ground being so dry from the extended drought, most run-of-the-mill rain showers are quickly absorbed, but if a flooding rain takes place, the runoff would have a better chance of making it to streams and reservoirs, where it's desperately needed. The City of Waco is studying the possibility of utilizing the Brazos River as a backup source of drinking water for its customers, and with the river's high salinity levels, that option will likely mean more expense for treatment and subsequent higher costs to customers.

Waco has struggled with water quality issues for decades. Remember the "bad old days" when Waco's water tasted like pungent mud with a side order of dead fish? When you'd smell worse after taking a shower? When restaurants were serving bottled water and shipping in bags of ice because the tap water was disgusting? When people would drive through Waco instead of stopping for fast food because of the "Waco Water" smell and flavor? It became a joke, but it wasn't funny to the city's economy.

What changed? The city of Waco sued dairies upstream on the North Bosque River that were allowing untreated runoff into the river, and a settlement was reached. Also, a concerted effort was made by a number of agencies and organizations to implement mitigations that would improve the water supply, including new water treatment facilities, and the introduction of hybrid-striped bass into Lake Waco to help control the food chain issues that contributed to high phosphorous levels causing the foul taste and smell.

But now, Waco is looking at the real threat of the problem returning, thanks to the Texas Legislature recently passing House Bill 2827 by a 77-61 vote. This bill would weaken regulation of waste disposal practices in the North Bosque watershed that's been in place almost 20 years, despite opposition from local politicians, organizations, and citizens.

The bill will now go to the Texas Senate for consideration, and if passed, will head to the governor's desk.

If you lived in or visited Central Texas during those years, you remember. If you weren't, just ask somebody who was here. People lived with foul water running through their pipes, and it also hurt the community economically. If this bill is passed and signed, we'll be living that life again.

1 fish, 2 fish, red fish

Red snapper season opens June 1 in federal waters, and there's a two-fish limit per angler with a 16-inch minimum length regulation. These are some of the hardest-fighting and tastiest fish you can catch, and if you don't have a boat that's able to manage the trip offshore, the Texas coast has plenty of charters that'll motor you out to the action.

Federal waters are located beyond the nine nautical mile mark from shore. Red snapper can be caught year-round within state waters, where there's a four-fish, 15-inch minimum limit.

Free with catchings

June 3 is Free Fishing Day in Texas, and it's a good opportunity to take some folks out to the shoreline and show them why you love the sport. Anybody can fish that day without a license or endorsement.

Fishing is free on a year-round basis in Texas state parks, but like anything that seems free, there are some costs and rules. Park entry fees still apply, as well as bag and length limits. Check with specific parks on any other restrictions.