Outdoors: Either hard-nosed or lazy fishing can bring enjoyment

When my wife and I moved back to Central Texas a couple of decades ago, I got to reconnect with all the favorite fishing spots I’d had growing up here, and I also got to reunite with my favorite fishing buddy — my dad.

Whether we’d be out on the boat or ankling it through the high grass to the honey holes that only local anglers could know about, we always had a good time, and usually caught at least enough for dinner.

He also introduced me to some of the guys he’d been fishing with since I had moved away, and one friend, who I’ll call “Hoyt” because I think that was his name, came along with us one day to catch some crappie at the boat slip.

Dad and I had already put a few fish on the stringer by the time we saw Hoyt’s truck pull in, and I was surprised at how fast he drove, remarking that he must be in a hurry to fish.

Well, driving wasn’t the only thing that Hoyt did fast. He got out, grabbed some poles and a tackle box out of the back, and almost sprinted down the ramp to the dock. When he saw that we had already caught some fish, he went to work almost frantically tying on hooks, clamping on weights, and baiting up.