Outdoors: Even amid virus, cold-weather catfishing proves plentiful

December is traditionally a time for celebration and reflection, and while 2020 is a year like the world hasn’t seen in a century, the holidays are still coming.
One of my traditions at family gatherings has been to get folks outdoors. Whether it was teaching my nieces and nephews the art of building a fire, demonstrating how to throw a cast net, or just taking a family walk around the place with the dogs, I tried to promote a little outdoorness.
This year, I’m planning to do my fire-building demonstration on Zoom, and my Christmas wish is that folks will take health experts’ recommendations to heart.
We’ve got half-cocked politicians from both sides of the aisle who are either giving lip service about safety while breaking their own recommendations and traveling to the tropics, or they’re denying the seriousness of the virus outright. Little wonder that a lot of Americans are skeptical, confused, and disgusted with our poor leadership.
The fact is that we have to make some sacrifices to fight off the virus and get back to some normalcy. The sooner we take it seriously, the sooner we get back to living our lives.
One thing I miss most about “normal” life has to do with the outdoor sports — specifically the social aspects. Just as important as physically catching a fish or hitting a target are things like walking up to a guy on the beach who’d just reeled in a big blacktip shark and spending the next hour eating burgers and drinking beer with him and his family. We have to take this seriously so we can get back there.
Thankfully, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are still among the healthiest and safest recreational options out there if done the right way.
In the meantime, you can cash in on another December tradition in Central Texas — cold-weather catfishing. If you don’t own a boat, then that’s not really a problem right now, because there are plenty of hungry catfish bunched up together right off the bank.
Now’s the time to fish shallow — and I mean shallow. I once caught a big blue cat in less than two feet of water in December, and could hardly believe a fish that big would be in water that small.
But they’re there, and one thing that draws fish into the shallows this time of year is the ease of finding meals, thanks to weather like we’ve been experiencing — a combination of warm, sunny days and freezing nighttime temps.
My old friend and regular Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) once remarked that a shad is just a fish looking for a reason to die. Shad and other bait fish are pretty fragile and can’t handle much stress. They’re susceptible to temperature-based shock, and while skinny water warms faster than deep water, it also cools faster, and plenty of shad run into trouble in the shallows, making easy pickings for hungry catfish.
Catfishing legend Danny King has been champing at the bit to get his hook in the water again after beating back two recent health scares, and he says his doctor’s clearance date came just in time.
“Well, the cold weather is here, and yes, the bite is picking up a lot,” King said. “There are some nice catfish being caught shallow and deep alike, but the big blues are moving up shallow, which makes it great for bank fishing.”
King prefers bank fishing this time of year, and says all kinds of baits will work, including shad, cut baits, and his favorite — prepared baits like his signature Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait.
Bank fishing does come with limitations in terms of mobility. In a boat, if you decide to move to another spot, all it takes is the turn of a key or putting a paddle in the water. If you’re fishing from the shoreline, heading to another location means packing out all your gear, loading it into your vehicle, driving to another place, and unpacking and setting up at another spot.
That’s why it’s wise to scout for promising areas. King offered some insight on how he pinpoints places to bank fish. “I’m going to find where the water turkeys (cormorants) are roosting, where the pelicans are hanging out, and where the ducks and geese are piled up in necks so I can fish right with them,” he said.
Check the Texas Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Annual (free and available online or at sporting goods stores) for the Lone Star State’s fish and game regulations, including identification of different species so you’ll know if your fish is keeper-sized or not.
You’ll also be glad if you have a heavy duty fishing rig, as blue catfish can grow to incredible size. Lake Waco’s blue cat record was set last Dec. 7, when Jesse Ewing caught an 84.13-pounder.
Keeping those mitts toasty
A big part of a successful fishing or hunting trip is staying warm while you’re doing it, and one of the best gifts I’ve gotten to stay warm was a Zippo hand warmer.
It looks like an oversized Zippo lighter and uses the same fluid for fuel, but instead of a flame, the hand warmer simply radiates heat for up to 12 hours.
The hand-warmer is palm-sized, comes with a warming bag and refill cup for accurate fuel measurement, fits easily into a pocket, and is durable.
A number of brands and varieties are out there, including the air-activated disposable ones. The one I have costs about $20.
