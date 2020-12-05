Outdoors: Even amid virus, cold-weather catfishing proves plentiful

December is traditionally a time for celebration and reflection, and while 2020 is a year like the world hasn’t seen in a century, the holidays are still coming.

One of my traditions at family gatherings has been to get folks outdoors. Whether it was teaching my nieces and nephews the art of building a fire, demonstrating how to throw a cast net, or just taking a family walk around the place with the dogs, I tried to promote a little outdoorness.

This year, I’m planning to do my fire-building demonstration on Zoom, and my Christmas wish is that folks will take health experts’ recommendations to heart.

We’ve got half-cocked politicians from both sides of the aisle who are either giving lip service about safety while breaking their own recommendations and traveling to the tropics, or they’re denying the seriousness of the virus outright. Little wonder that a lot of Americans are skeptical, confused, and disgusted with our poor leadership.

The fact is that we have to make some sacrifices to fight off the virus and get back to some normalcy. The sooner we take it seriously, the sooner we get back to living our lives.