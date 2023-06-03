One of the most annoying things my parents used to say when I'd ask for something was, "We'll see." That usually meant that they planned to stall on deciding until I either gave up on the idea or forgot about it all together.

That's the same feeling I get these days when it comes to Fairfield Lake State Park. The park, located about 70 miles east of Waco, has been leased to the state for decades by Vistra Energy, which operated a power plant on Fairfield Lake until the plant closed in 2018, when the company gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department notice that it would terminate its lease, and TPWD never submitted a bid on the property.

Vistra entered into a contract with Dallas-based Todd Interests in April of 2022, and the company developed plans to turn the property into an exclusive gated community to include multi-million dollar homes and a golf course. The company is slated to take over control on June 13.

The TPWD Commission will convene a special meeting on June 10 to consider acquiring the land through eminent domain. During the recent legislative session, the Texas House passed a bill to head off the private takeover of the park and lake, but the bill didn't make it through the Senate.

In the meantime, boat ramps and other facilities are still open for recreational activities, but the park's signage is being dismantled.

So we'll see.

Fishing for the kids

Fish On Texas is hosting a kids fishing tournament on June 17 from 9 a.m. – noon at Waco's Buena Vista Park. The event is free (including food, drinks, and candy), and organizers will have a limited supply of buckets, worms, and tackle for kids who need them.

The competitor (aged 12 and under) with the heaviest five sunfish/bluegill, will take home the championship trophy, and fish will be released after being weighed. Fish can be weighed as soon as a limit is achieved.

Organizer Andre Bravo says events like this are why he formed the group, which he has now formed into a nonprofit. "Our first kids tournament, we had 53 kids registered, and 51 weighed in fish," he said.

There's a one pole per angler rule, and Bravo asks that parents bring along a bucket for each of their anglers to hold fish in until a limit is reached.

Trophies are sponsored by Del Follis Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, food and drinks will be provided by Sonic (N. I-35 in Bellmead), and candy was donated by Mars Wrigley.

Reeling in needs a good line

After catching a fish, it's always good to check your line for any weaknesses that might've been caused from the fish's teeth or general wear and tear. One easy way to do this is to hold the line just above the knot, between your middle finger and thumbnail, then drag your nail upward for a couple of feet. If you feel any nicks in the line, it's a good idea to re-tie.

You may only be catching sunfish, but you never know when a big bass or catfish will come along and run off with your bait, and you want your line's structural integrity to be intact enough to reel in anything that bites. Big fish notice feeding activity, and if they see a school of perch actively engaged, their curiosity will bring them in.

Here’s to baited breath

Most fish have brains about the size of a peanut, making anglers wonder why it can be so tricky to catch them. Most fish use their brainpower to either focus on feeding or surviving being eaten by other fish, and their survival instinct makes them skittish if they see something that doesn't make sense or look natural going through the water.

They'll even get wise to lures that they've seen before, so when you miss a bite, it's a good idea to throw your bait right back into the same area to give them another chance. But if the follow-up cast doesn't elicit a strike, try throwing a different type of bait into the same area.

Flipper getting high?

Going to the coast is always entertaining. I'm not just talking about the fishing or munching on fresh seafood. Some of the funniest things you'll see on the beach are the people. Something about the ocean brings out sides of folks that normally don't show, and thanks to the sun, salt, breeze, alcohol, and other substances, sometimes, people will make lasting impressions and great stories to tell.

But the two-legged creatures aren't the only ones getting a buzz on at the salty shore. Scientists have observed dolphins getting high down below. Dolphins have been observed by scientists engaging in what I refer to as, "pufferfish, pufferfish, pass."

Pufferfish release a powerful and dangerous toxin when they feel threatened, and dolphins have discovered that in small doses, the poison produces an intoxicating effect. They can be seen holding pufferfish in their mouths and releasing them so others can pick them up. The after-effects include dolphins sliding against each other, floating near the surface in a trance-like state, and other stoner behaviors.

But don't try this at home, kids. Or at the beach. Pufferfish toxin can be deadly to humans.