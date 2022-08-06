Outdoors: Fall is on the way, including dove season

My mouth is watering for some fall weather and fall sports, but it seems we're stuck with summer doldrums for a while longer.

The good news is we can see those things in the distance, and with training camps and two-a-days already in play, the wait won't be too much longer. But there's a lot more to life than spectator sports, and if you're wanting a hands-on experience, dove season opens in just over three weeks.

There are three dove hunting zones in Texas — North, Central, and South. All three open on Sept. 1, and all have split seasons. The North's first split closes Nov. 13 and reopens from Dec. 17 through Jan. 1. The Central, which includes our area counties, closes the first split on Oct. 30 and then continues from Dec. 17 through Jan. 15. The first leg of the South season ends on Oct. 30 and reopens from Dec. 17 through Jan. 22. Check the TPWD website or Outdoor Annual for zone boundaries.

For all three zones, the daily bag limit is 15 birds (mourning, white-winged and white-tipped) with a daily aggregate of no more than two white-tipped and a possession limit of three times the daily bag limit.

Legal shooting hours for hunting in Texas begin one half hour before sunrise and go until sunset, so be sure to know what time the sun officially rises and sets when you go hunting.

Fish, the moon and good eats

Former Central Texas broadcaster and long-time Corpus resident Tyler Thorsen (corpusfishing.com) says if you're heading to the coast, you'll likely find some good speckled trout action in the surf.

"WIth the full moon coming up on Thursday, they're kind of in here staging," he said. "There are lots of finger mullet running out there, too, which makes it tougher fishing if you're not using live bait."

He says there have been good reports coming from jetty anglers, who are catching snook, tarpon and some trout as well, and he expects fishing in that area to get better as the full moon nears. Bay anglers have been catching trout on soft plastics and topwaters.

Thorsen also has a suggestion for dove hunters who want to do something more with their birds than make dove poppers on the grill. I saw a video of the meal being prepared, and I'm going to try it out with my first batch of birds this season.

Chicken Fried Dove Breast

De-bone dove breasts and pound them flat, then brine in pickle juice for 20 minutes.

Put them into an egg wash with milk (Thorsen prefers using goat's milk).

Coat the meat with crushed, seasoned Ritz Crackers. (He uses Chupacabra spice.)

Place the dove into a fryer and cook for about a minute.

(Thorsen notes that since they're pounded flat, they'll cook quickly, and you don't want to overcook a dove because they'll taste like liver.)

Bright side of the drought

Lake Waco is more than 8 feet below normal level and continuing to drop, along with other area lakes, streams, and ponds. Local meteorologists have been scraping for a little hope for relief, but aren't forecasting anything that would provide any meaningful recovery. Unless a tropical system finds its way into our area, we likely won't see any rain any time soon.

On the bright side, once the rains do return and refill the lake, fishing should be even better than before, as long as the water level stays relatively stable. If you've been out to the lake recently, you've noticed thick vegetation growing where the water used to be.

When levels rise, the new growth gets flooded and decomposes, creating nutrient-rich water that feeds plankton and also species on up the food chain. The flooded vegetation also provides cover for smaller fish to hide from predators, and that typically results in more young game fish surviving, leading to a population growth in the species we all like to catch.

A short-term upside of the drought is that during low water level periods, fish will be more concentrated and easier to locate, especially in ponds, stock tanks and other small bodies of water.