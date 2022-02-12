Outdoors: Farewell to a dear, funny friend

My friend Mark Terry once had an aquarium that he stocked with a few bluegill, a dozen minnows, and a little largemouth bass that he called Ernest T.
We were living on the East Coast, and did a lot of fishing when we weren’t busy working. Whether for freshwater bass, catfish, or stripers, or for marine species when we’d travel to the coast, we kept our freezer full of fillets and treated our North Carolina neighbors to some Texas-style fish frys.
Ernest T. and friends were set up in the living room, and whenever they’d start chasing the minnows around, we’d grab our fishing gear and leg it down to the neighborhood pond. I know it’s against regulations to keep a game fish in a home aquarium without some sort of special license, but Mark lived a little closer to the edge in those days, and Ernest T. was a living, breathing version of the solunar tables that never let us down.
We made plenty of memories out there, plus a whole lot more after we both found our ways back to Texas. Before Mark’s recent death, our last conversations were about the next fishing trip that we never got to take.
Fishing and hunting are the only legal sports that involve life and death, and every angler and hunter knows the life lessons that can only be talked about in other sports. Mark’s lifelong love of the outdoors went beyond fishing and hunting. He loved to set up camp at the coast for a week and roam the beaches, bays, and canals catching whatever was willing to bite. He called himself the Flounder Pounder, and backed his words up with results.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy and did some merchant sailing afterward. Spending all those nights on deck studying the stars, along with his knowledge of history, mythology, and literature, topped off with his skills as a storyteller, kept people captivated on camping trips and backyard barbeques.
There’s no way to pack 40 years worth of memories into a newspaper column, so I’m not going to try. If you lived in the Waco area over the past couple of decades, you likely knew, saw or heard him. A Baylor sports nut, Mark went to plenty of games, and added to the discourse on both sports radio and fan-based internet groups.
He was a talented photographer and attended all sorts of events with his gear in tow. In recent years, his declining eyesight prevented him from driving, but somehow he still managed to find and capture amazing shots with his camera, and thanks to ride share apps, he could still get to where the action was.
More than anything, I’ll miss my friend for his sense of humor, which was as strange as my own. He could cut through the fat and get straight to the meat, and nearly every conversation involved some humor, even in somber times.
Mark left this world looking forward to better things. He bought a house last summer, and had plenty of plans for gardening, a photo studio, renovating a vintage backyard barbecue pit, and more fishing trips with his favorite outdoor writer. He had traveled the world as a young man and came back home to where he grew up to grow old. I couldn’t have wished anything better for him.
But he wasn’t satisfied just sitting around. He had an itch that could only be scratched by going places and doing things. What my friend Billy Joe Shaver wrote about Willie applies to Mark, too, when he said, “Willie he tells me that doers and thinkers say moving is the closest thing to being free.”
Weather won’t stop the fish from biting
Jekyll and Hyde weather continues in Central Texas, as Saturday morning’s blustery cold front quickly erased the pleasant memories of last week’s spring-like temperatures.
But a little cold weather doesn’t keep the fish from looking for meals any more than it makes you and me stop eating. If you have the guts, insulated clothing, and knowhow, you can get out and catch fish even on cold, windy, rainy days. It’s just a matter of how much you want it.
Catfish guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) has been whacking and stacking blue cats at Lake Waco recently, and he says now’s the time to go to the skinny water.
“Right now, shallow is the name of the game,” Houston said. Lake temperatures got down into the mid-40’s, so now as we warm up, the shallows will heat up quicker, making the catfish move in to feed.”
He is finding both trophy fish and eaters in waters as shallow as two feet, and he expects the trend to continue for the next month or so. Cut gizzard shad is his bait of choice, and if you book a trip with him, not only is the bait provided, but also all the gear. All you need to do is show up with a valid fishing license.
“We clean all fish up to fifteen pounds, and photograph and release fish over that weight,” he said. He also fishes other lakes in the area. Check his website/social media pages for more information.
On the mend
Former Central Texan and current seaside citizen Tyler Thorsen (corpusfishing.com) is making his way back to normal after some recent health troubles, already rejoining his radio gig (Blake’s Morning Show, weekdays 6-9 a.m. on US947.net in Corpus).
It won’t be long before he’ll be back on the beach for his daily fishing reports and cooking up amazing meals on his Vortex Kitchen site, among other things.
Also on the mend – and also back on the water – is longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor and pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service), who had a health scare last month.
Yadon says Lake Whitney’s water temperature is at a cold 44 degrees, making cold-blooded fish slow-moving and harder to catch, but as always, he has a plan that’s paying off.
“Once we locate a school of fish, we’re dropping down a fluke without a paddle tail and just deadsticking it,” Yadon said. Deadsticking is just what it sounds like – holding a stick, or fishing pole, in your hand and keeping it dead still.
“Every once in a while, we’ll give the bait a twitch, but holding it in place works best,” he said. “The bite is very subtle. Sometimes, you just see the line go a little slack, and you have to be quick on the hook-set or you’ll miss them.”
He says that the current pattern won’t last long, and once the water warms up, he’ll be back to throwing paddletails and swim baits, but in the meantime, he’s finding schools of stripers deep in about 45 feet of water, but he says to keep an eye on your electronics and drop your baits to the depth they’re suspended.
If you’ve never caught striped bass, you’re not only missing out on an amazing fighting fish, but also a prized eating fish. They’re native to salt water, so it’s the closest thing to true seafood that you can get in our area.
So glad to see that Thorsen and Yadon are getting back to business. Stay perpendicular, my friends.