Outdoors: Farewell to a dear, funny friend

Weather won’t stop the fish from biting

Jekyll and Hyde weather continues in Central Texas, as Saturday morning’s blustery cold front quickly erased the pleasant memories of last week’s spring-like temperatures.

But a little cold weather doesn’t keep the fish from looking for meals any more than it makes you and me stop eating. If you have the guts, insulated clothing, and knowhow, you can get out and catch fish even on cold, windy, rainy days. It’s just a matter of how much you want it.

Catfish guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) has been whacking and stacking blue cats at Lake Waco recently, and he says now’s the time to go to the skinny water.

“Right now, shallow is the name of the game,” Houston said. Lake temperatures got down into the mid-40’s, so now as we warm up, the shallows will heat up quicker, making the catfish move in to feed.”