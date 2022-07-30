Outdoors: First catches can make memories

I don’t remember the first fish I ever caught, because I was about three years old, but I clearly remember the story of it. My dad took me along on a trip with some of his buddies, and within minutes of my bait hitting the water, I was holding a sunfish in my hands.

That’s where my fishing ended for the day, because I refused to give up my bounty. As the story goes, I walked around clutching that bluegill for hours, and by the time he loaded me into the car, the fish had dried out and stuck to my hand, and when we got home, which was well after dark and way past the time my mom had expected us home, they had to pry it loose.

Mom was so worried and mad that she probably said some words to Dad that were new to my young ears, then she sat me in the tub and proceeded to scrub several layers of skin off until every fish molecule was safely washed down the drain. But by that time, I was already hooked.

Taking kids fishing is one of the best ways to form bonds. It gives them the opportunity to feel accomplishment, and as every teacher knows, a hands-on experience is a thousand times more impactful than hearing somebody tell you about it.

Even if the fish aren’t biting, you can always craft a good outcome by having some backup plans. You should bring along a supply of their favorite snacks and drinks, go searching for interesting stones, toss a ball or Frisbee around, and show them how to skip rocks across the water’s surface. Use your imagination. The main thing is to make the outdoors a positive experience. There’ll always be better fishing days.

Kids under the age of 17 are not required to have a fishing license, but size and bag limits still apply.

Surprise, surprise, surprise

One of my favorite things about fishing at the coast is that you never know what might be on the other end of the line when you’re reeling something in.

But even freshwater fishing can produce its own surprises. There are plenty of things in area lakes and streams besides the species most people have heard of – like bass, crappie, catfish, sunfish, carp, gar, and other commonly-known ones.

Swimming through our local waters are species like eels, shrimp, crabs, and even alligators. One of the more interesting ones is a fish called the grennel. It also goes by other names, such as bowfin, mudfish, and dogfish, a hard-fighting fish that’s rare to see but fun to catch.

It’s a scaleless fish, like catfish, and has a big mouth loaded with sharp teeth. It has a long, spineless dorsal fin that runs about two-thirds down its body to the tail, and the tail is rounded and fan-like. The bowfin dates back to the Jurassic period, and along with gar and alligators, are some of the longest-surviving creatures in our area.

The early worm or bait

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) reports that fishing is as hot as the weather on his home lake, with early limits coming before the summer really shows its face. “Fishing has been really good,” he said, “and we’ve had limits before seven in the morning all week.”

He added that you can probably still catch them later in the day, but he hasn’t had to find out first-hand thanks to the consistent early bite. They’re fishing live bait, but has seen some people trolling catch a few. There’s still a little bit of surface feeding, but that hasn’t been lasting long, he said.

He’s setting up over submerged humps and channels, and says that once a school moves in and starts feeding, it’s important to keep bait in the water. “When you catch one, get another bait down as soon as you can to hold them in place,” he said, adding that anglers should regularly check baits to make sure they’re still alive.