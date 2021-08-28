Outdoors: First rule of fishing is catching

There’s plenty of misinformation about snakes and other animals that cause people to automatically try to kill on sight, which not only puts the animal in jeopardy, but also potentially exposes the person to unnecessary danger. A lot of snake species flatten out their heads and rattle their tails to appear menacing, so using head shape as an identifier will have you guessing wrong more times than you’re right. If you encounter a snake and don’t want to just scare it off with a spray from a water hose, then it’s better to call somebody to come get it who has the equipment and experience to do the job safely.

There are a number of folks in Central Texas who will come and relocate snakes for you, and if you’ll take a picture of it, that’ll save them the time and trouble of identifying it when they arrive. Some even use FaceTime or other live video to identify snakes and provide advice.

One rescuer in the Waco area is Gordon Norrell, who has worked with venomous and non-venomous snakes alike for decades, and partners with area law enforcement to provide his rescue/relocation services. His number is 479-244-0553, but if you see a snake in the garage, you likely won’t remember that, which is why police dispatchers around here have it on file.