Outdoors: First rule of fishing is catching

There are a lot of good reasons to go fishing. Some people fish for the freshly-caught meal, some go fishing to get a relaxation break from their daily routines, others fish with friends and family for quality time and some friendly competition, and for a lot of folks, it’s for a combination of reasons.
But the main goal, of course, is catching fish, and this time of year, you have to be smart about when and where you fish if you’re going to fill the frying pan. Early morning and nighttime trips are good ways to avoid the direct blast of August heat and sun, and bass anglers can catch largemouth in shallow water on soft plastics during these periods.
During the heat of the day, bass tend to move to deeper, cooler water to find relief from the sun’s rays. They and other species can be found suspended between the warm surface water and the oxygen-poor but cool water below. This area is called the thermocline, and if you find it, you’ll find fish. You can catch suspended bass on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, spoons and live bait, but make sure you’re not fishing too deep — live bait will die if you lower it below the thermocline.
White bass, stripers and hybrids are like Willie — always on the move — and they prowl open waters in large schools in search of bait fish. They can be found near main and secondary points as well as aerators. Slabs, spoons, crankbaits, swim baits and live bait are top producers for these species, which can often be seen in surface-feeding schools that cover acres of water with an almost boiling appearance.
If you’re throwing a crankbait, make a long cast and immediately crank it back fast for about fifteen turns to get the bait down into the sweet zone, then switch to a medium-speed stop-and-go retrieve.
Bass can also be found buried in heavy cover like hydrilla, cattails, lily pads, grass beds and other structures that provide good shade. A good technique for dragging them out of the salad is flipping a Texas-rigged worm or stickbait into openings in the vegetation and using a twitch-pause retrieve. You can also drop a lure into a clearing and just bounce it off the bottom.
Shallow-water vegetation also produces more oxygen, which naturally attracts fish — both bait fish and predators. Fish aren’t that different than people — we all want to be comfortable, and when August’s blistering heat hits Texas, we all head for some cool shade if we can.
Snakes aren’t all that bad?
After spending the better part of fifty years fishing, hunting, camping, working and generally being outdoors, I’ve gotten pretty good at identifying snakes, and in recent years, my fear of snakes has been replaced by fascination and respect the more I’ve learned about and handled them. But sometimes, I get tripped up on my ID and have to reach out to experts to advise me.
Some snakes change colors or shades depending on the season, and every snake species I know of has color and pattern variations among the group, so whenever you encounter a snake and try to identify it, using a rhyme (like red-on-yellow for coral snakes) is unwise and can be dangerous for people and snakes alike.
There’s plenty of misinformation about snakes and other animals that cause people to automatically try to kill on sight, which not only puts the animal in jeopardy, but also potentially exposes the person to unnecessary danger. A lot of snake species flatten out their heads and rattle their tails to appear menacing, so using head shape as an identifier will have you guessing wrong more times than you’re right. If you encounter a snake and don’t want to just scare it off with a spray from a water hose, then it’s better to call somebody to come get it who has the equipment and experience to do the job safely.
There are a number of folks in Central Texas who will come and relocate snakes for you, and if you’ll take a picture of it, that’ll save them the time and trouble of identifying it when they arrive. Some even use FaceTime or other live video to identify snakes and provide advice.
One rescuer in the Waco area is Gordon Norrell, who has worked with venomous and non-venomous snakes alike for decades, and partners with area law enforcement to provide his rescue/relocation services. His number is 479-244-0553, but if you see a snake in the garage, you likely won’t remember that, which is why police dispatchers around here have it on file.
The more you understand something, the less you’ll be afraid of it, and once you overcome the fear of snakes, you’ll be glad to have them around to perform free and reliable pest control.
Licenses to kill game and fish
By this time next week, a lot of Central Texas hunters will be firing up the grill to cook some dove poppers. Opening day of dove season is on Wednesday, so if there’s an unusually high absentee rate at work that day, let’s hope it’s because of hunting trips.
Current fishing and hunting licenses expire on Tuesday at midnight, and new ones will roll into effect. If you’re planning to fish and hunt over the next year, the most economical license option is the Super Combo, which includes everything you’ll need except for the federal duck stamp. The Super Combo costs $68 and is way cheaper than getting caught without a valid license.
Licenses can be purchased at sporting goods stores, bait shops, feed stores and other retail outlets in addition to online and telephone purchase options. Visit the TPWD website for more information.
Safety first
Hunting is the most unforgiving sport there is. There’s no room for mistakes, as the goal of hunting is to kill. Sinking a fish hook into your buddy’s arm is annoying, but shooting your buddy can be tragic. You can catch and release a fish, but once you’ve shot a dove, there’s no throwing it back.
Safety is also important in the areas of things like protecting your skin from sun exposure, protecting your hearing from the sound of multiple shotgun blasts and keeping hydrated — especially during early season hunts when temperatures can easily be 100 degrees.
Another thing to consider is food handling. Keeping killed birds in a game bag for three or four hours can at best negatively impact flavor.
I hope everybody has a good, memorable hunt this week. My goal is to manage a two shells per one bagged bird ratio. Batting .500 will get you into the hall of fame in baseball, and probably in dove hunting, too.