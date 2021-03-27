Outdoors: Fish await with baited breath

Another way to catch your own bait is with a seine. This is a long net with floats on top and weights on the bottom that connects to two poles at the ends. Most of the time, it takes two people to use a seine, but I've seen one person successfully do the job. Since seining requires getting into the water, it's a good idea to wear waders, especially in colder weather.

To use a seine, one person holds the net near the shore while the other walks out into the water. Then, both walk parallel to the shore for a distance before circling in to the shoreline, bringing the net in at a rapid pace. It's important to keep the poles positioned so that the weights are near the bottom and the bottom of the net stays ahead of the floats to keep trapped fish from escaping.

Some anglers catch their minnows and other bait by using traps. These wire baskets have cone-shaped features on the entry point that allow fish in, but make it difficult to escape. The traps are baited with dog food, grain, bread, or other items, set out, and then retrieved after bait fish have been caught in the trap.