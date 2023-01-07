Outdoors: Fishing for dollars and bragging rights

Want to put your fishing skills on the line and maybe pocket some money or other prizes? Central Texas is rich with opportunities to fish competitively, and a number of clubs and organizations are about to kick off the 2023 season.

These clubs set schedules for the season, and typically hold tournaments at a number of different lakes in the region. Points are usually accrued, and the season normally ends with a championship tournament. A quick Google search will show what's available in the area.

Media Bass is a well-established organization that's been around for more than 30 years, and includes a division that'll fish at Waco, Belton, and Whitney this season. The season starts Jan. 15 on Lake Whitney, and continues with monthly tournaments through June. For more information, call Gordon Stauffer at 972-222-2207.

Other tourneys are more loosely organized, with a set time and place announced for headquarters, then anglers drop in their entry fees, with the top finishers splitting the pot.

Then there's the everyday fishing trip with friends or family that also carry a competitive edge. When I'm fishing with friends, it's not unusual for us to put up a little wager on who'll end up catching the most or heaviest fish of the day.

We're competitive creatures by nature, and even if I'm fishing solo, I set a goal for myself and try to reach it – whether based on size, number of fish, or types of species. On my last trip, I caught largemouth bass, white bass, crappie, catfish, and sunfish, which nearly doubled my personal goal of catching at least three different species. I saw a gar swimming along the shoreline, but didn't feel like taking a chance on losing my $7 lure to those needly teeth.

Central Texas offers plenty of places to catch some fresh, tasty fish for the skillet or grill, and whether you're fishing for the chance at winning a new boat, or you're just after bragging rights among your buddies, you've got ample chances to meet your goals.

Catching a rainbow

Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists are busy stocking community lakes and streams with rainbow trout, and if you've never caught and cooked trout, you owe yourself a trip just to see what you're missing.

A quick internet search will yield information on stocking dates and locations. McLennan County waters receiving trout infusions are Buena Vista Lake and Amsler Park Lake. You don't need to shell out a lot of money to get the right gear. Just use a rod and reel that you'd use to catch crappie or sunfish and you'll be fine.

I use a slip cork with a #6 hook that has shanked barbs, and feed three Berkley PowerBait onto the hook. On my last couple of trips, I fished the bait about three feet below the bobber and caught my limit each time.

It took me a while to figure out the bite, but once I got the hang of it, loading my five trout onto the stringer took no time at all. Sometimes, the trout would take the cork under like they were late for something. Other times, they'd drag the bait around for a minute or more before taking it down, I missed a few hookups before I figured out that I needed to pause a couple of seconds before setting the hook.

A valid fishing license is required for anglers aged 17 and up, and there's a 5-fish limit per angler per day. There are no minimum or maximum length restrictions. There's a 2-pole limit per angler, and legal means of catching include rod and reel, flyrod, or cane pole. Check the TPWD website for more information.

Hunting seasons coming to a close

If you've got some white-tailed deer tags still unused, the 2022-2023 deer season is winding down fast and you'd better get to shooting. The general season closed in the North Zone on Jan. 1, but the Special Late Season remains open through the 15th.

If your land or lease is in the South Zone, the regular season closes on the 15th and the late season carries on through the 29th. Rio Grande Turkey season follows the same pattern as white-tailed deer, except there are no late seasons, so the season is already closed in the North Zone.

The second split of dove season is open through Jan. 15 in the Central Zone, and duck season continues through Jan. 29 in both zones. There are no closed seasons on squirrel, rabbit, or Eurasian Collared Dove.

Cleaning up at the lake

Lake Waco is way too low for comfort. Structures that haven't been visible for 30 years are now back out of the water, and it looks like the drought-busting rains we had hoped for since last summer aren't going to materialize for a while.

Group W Bench Litter Patrol president David Achterhoff pointed out that with the extremely low water levels, old tires, barrels, and other trash that's been submerged beneath the waves for decades is also visible again along the shores, and he and his group are planning to coordinate with other outdoor-related organizations to clean up before the levels rise again.

Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors for updates on cleanup events, and follow the group on their social media pages for more information and partnership opportunities.