Most people will never win a championship in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, or other sports, but the same competitive spark that pushes competitors in those sports also exists in most people.

If you're looking to scratch your competitive itches, Fish On Texas will be hosting its 5th Annual Waco River Shootout Catfish Tournament on April 29 from 3 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., with headquarters at Brazos Park East.

Entry fees are $35 per adult ($5 of which goes to the Big Fish award) and $10 per angler under the age of 16, and it's a non-team tournament. There's a 4-rod limit for adults, and a 2-rod max for kids. In addition to the catfish competition, there'll be a prize for the largest non-game fish.

The competition zone includes the span from the Lake Shore Drive bridge to the Loop 340 Bridge, as well as up the Bosque River to the Lake Waco Spillway. Fishing in this area is off limits to competitors 24 hours prior to the start of the tourney.

There'll be three divisions (Men's, Women's and Junior) with championship belt buckles going to the top finishers in each. Registration is at 2 p.m. at the Brazos Park East Horseshoe Pavilions. The tournament fishing begins at 3 p.m., and competitors must be in the weigh-in line by 11:30 p.m.

Tournament sponsors include Del Follis Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Cruz's Tire Services, and Romark Logistics, and the Sonic on N. I-35 in Bellmead will be providing free food and drinks for all participants.

Merchandise will be available for purchase during the event, and proceeds will go to fund an upcoming perch-fishing event for kids. For more information, visit the Fish On Texas social media page.

A lake in drought

Despite the rainfall we've had over the past month, Lake Waco's water level continues to drop, and with warmer weather nosing its way in, people will be putting more pressure on our water supply by watering lawns and gardens, which will likely lead to tighter restrictions on water usage.

Currently, the lake is only 57.7% full, down from 58% a month ago, and unless significant springtime rains turn the trend, outdoor recreationists will find it more and more challenging to do things like launch boats as we head into summer.

Lake Waco U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager Mike Champagne says there are lots of ramps and other facilities still closed due to the drought, and there's not much chance that things will change any time soon.

Some seasonal openings have taken place, however. "Reynolds Creek campground opened for the season on April 1," he said, "and we also opened the front of Airport Beach Park for folks to bank fish."

Work is still ongoing in the rest of the park, and the Airport Beach boat ramp is completely out of the water. "The only ramps that are open are Koehne, Speegleville, Midway, Lacy Point, the back ramp at Reynolds Creek, and Flat Rock," said Champagne.

There are some other things to keep in mind while making your lake plans, Champagne said, including that the Reynolds Creek back ramp and Lacy Point ramp are very shallow, so launching large craft from those facilities is discouraged. Also, the main body of the lake is inaccessible from the Flat Rock ramp.

A full lake

One local water body that doesn't have low levels is Lake Brazos, and not only is it full of water, but it's full of fish. Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists routinely monitor and stock the stretch of the Brazos that runs through Waco, and, being downstream from both Lake Waco and Lake Whitney, it also benefits from fish that pass through those lakes' spillways.

Finding fish that you know are swimming around down there is another matter, though, but thanks to a number of fish habitats located throughout Lake Brazos, pinpointing a likely productive spot to fish is a lot easier.

A Google search for "Lake Brazos fish habitats" will yield the locations, including maps and GPS coordinates, and most of the artificial habitats are within easy casting distance from the bank.