Most people couldn't name their county commissioner to save their lives, but most of us remember the names of a lot of our teachers. When I was growing up, friends and I would ride our bikes to the Lake Air Mall, and always passed by Stilwell, which is a retirement home for former teachers, and a lot of times, we'd stop by and talk with the folks sitting out on the patio or under the shade trees.

Years later, Bob Lauck contacted me about serving as a celebrity server at the Stilwell annual breakfast fundraiser, and my daughter Haley and I have participated a number of times over the years and I've reconnected with some of the people who shaped my life. Lauck has since retired and turned his gaze to fishing, and he and his sons Bobby, Kris, and Nick recently competed in their annual Father-Son Hawg Tournament on lakes Fairfield and Athens.

The Laucks caught more than 200 pounds of fish over the course of a few days, mainly using Alabama rigs and Wacky Worms. "We also caught some fish off of beds with other baits," Lauck said. "On Fairfield, we got to fish some areas that were previously off limits." By the way, Bob (dad) won the championship for the first time ever, thanks to an 8-pound bass.

Even though Lauck retired, the Stilwell Pancake Breakfast continues, and this year's date is Saturday, June 10 from 8-10:30 a.m. at 5400 Laurel Lake Drive in Waco. Celebrity servers from various media will be on hand, along with a number of political and community leaders who'll serve up a tasty meal and good times.

The outdoor community has always been supportive of the event, with guided fishing and hunting trips, outdoor-related gear and artwork, and more goods and services donated to the silent auctions.

If you're interested in supporting the fundraiser through a donation, contact Liz Anderson at 254-722-6030. Hope to see y'all there on June 10.

‘Tis the seaon (actually, the seasons)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced the 2023-2024 hunting season dates, and as always, fall hunting kicks off with the opening of dove season on Sept. 1. This year, the first split in the Central Zone ends on Oct. 29 and the second split runs from Dec. 15-Jan. 14.

Teal season will be Sept. 9-24 statewide, and archery season for white-tailed deer opens on Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 3 in all but two Texas counties. The general deer season opens on Nov. 4 in both the North and South zones, and closes on Jan. 7 in the north, with two extra weeks available to South Zone hunters. There are also youth-only and late seasons that bookend the general gun season.

Rio Grande turkey season corresponds with deer season in both zones, with the exception of South Zoone counties Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Willacy, where the season extends through Feb. 25.

Duck season's splits are from Nov. 11-26 and Dec. 2-Jan. 28 (North), and Nov. 4-26 and Dec. 9-Jan 28 (South). Youth and veterans get an early crack at duck hunting on Nov. 4-5 (North) and Oct. 28-29 (South).

Quail (if you can find any) can be hunted statewide from Oct. 28-Feb. 25. There are no closed seasons on squirrel and rabbit.

Fish On Texas

The 5th Annual Fish On Texas Waco River Shootout is slated for Saturday (4/29) beginning at 3 p.m. and wrapping up with the weigh-in at 11:30 that night. Headquarters will be at Cameron Park East, and registration opens at 2 p.m.

Cost to compete is $35 for adults and $10 for kids under the age of 16. Four rods are allowed per adult, and there's a two-rod limit for kids. It's a bank-fishing only event, and the heaviest five bag of catfish will win championship buckles in the men's, women's, and children's divisions.

Check the Fish On Texas social media pages for more details.