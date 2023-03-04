Lots of Central Texas kids are out for Spring Break, and this week’s forecast for fair weather should translate to more outdoor activities for area youth. Last week’s rainfall hasn’t solved our drought woes, but it will definitely improve fishing conditions, thanks to the infusion of new water in streams and lakes.

New water is a gold mine for fishing, as predators and prey alike move in to take advantage of freshly-inundated habitat. Smaller fish are always looking for places to hide, and all the vegetation that’s grown up along shorelines provide the cover they need to hide from bass, crappie, catfish, sunfish, and other species that prey on them. The problem for those little fish is those predators know that.

Now’s a great time to target new water, especially areas with vegetation, submerged roadways or points, and places where small streams and other water runoff enter the lake. Game fish patrol these areas to make meals of bait fish that have moved in, as well as to feed on insects, crustaceans, and burrowing creatures that have been flooded out of their homes.

Choose your baits to match what fish are after. Soft plastic baits like worms and lizards, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, swim baits, and stick baits fished through new water are good bets. Something that a lot of anglers overlook is live bait, like nightcrawlers and minnows, which are typically at least as productive as lures.

But about the best bait you can use can’t be bought from a sporting goods store or bait shop. Cast nets aren’t easy to use at first, and a lot of people get intimidated by them, but with a little training and a lot of practice, catching native minnows and shad will net you what area predator species naturally feed on.

Throwing a cast net can be tricky even if you’re skilled at it because of underwater hazards like timber, rocks, strands of barbed wire, and other net rippers. Just like with casting a lure, sometimes you’ve got to get into some treacherous areas to catch what you’re after. I typically focus on tossing my cast net near shoreline vegetation, road beds, and near boat ramps, and you never know what might be on the bottom from one cast to the next. I’ve had to stitch up quite a few cast nets with zip ties over the years, and others were beyond repair thanks to fence lines and highway rebar from days gone by.

Another good investment if you’re catching your own “fish candy” is an aerated tank or bucket. Shad and other bait fish are, like my longtime ag teacher friend Steve Kruse said about sheep, just stupid things looking for a reason to die. Use water from the area where you’re catching bait, and make sure it’s got plenty of bubbling going on. Put your haul into the tank after each cast, and it’s also a good idea to have a little ice in the water to keep the temperature hospitable.

Catfish are biting

Pro fishing guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) reports that, just in time for Spring Break, he’s transitioning to the springtime pattern for catfish. “There are still a few weeks left to catch a big catfish, but they are not far off from finding a hole and shutting down for the spawn,” he said.

“When that happens, the big fish will be few and far between, but the eaters bite will be on fire.” He says to look for wind-blown banks with small indentions, and put your bait almost on the shore. “You will fill the boat with tasty eater-sized blue cats.”

Houston, who guides on a number of Central Texas lakes and targets a variety of species, says that striped bass are currently ripe for the picking. “Right now, stripers are on the flats trying to spawn. It's the best time of the year to catch a big female, and for the next month, long-line drifting will be the way to go, using big live shad for bait.”

Hall of famer

Congratulations to Tribune-Herald outdoor contributor and catfishing legend Danny King, who was recently inducted into the American Catfish Association Hall of Fame. He told me he’s the first Texan to be inducted and it’s the fulfillment of a longtime dream.