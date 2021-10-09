Outdoors: Fishing, toys and Christmas

Christmas might seem like a long way off, but after today, there are only seven more Sundays until December. The holiday season is a good time for lots of people, but for others, the stresses of money, losses of loved ones, and other factors weigh heavy and make the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day a hard stretch to endure.

There are plenty of ways to help folks out through the holidays, and now’s the time to start planning and taking action. One way you can do something good for people in need, while also promoting the outdoor sports, is by supporting the Fish On Texas Toys for Tots fishing tournament.

The 5th annual tourney will take place on Dec. 4 at Lake Waco’s Lacy Point, and organizers are looking for donations to help bring some extra cheer to kids this Christmas. Some items on the wish list are fishing poles and tackle, canopies and tents, grills and cookers, archery equipment, warm clothing, gift cards, outdoor-grade Bluetooth speakers, camping gear, and about anything else that can be used to fish, hunt, camp, hike, bike, etc.