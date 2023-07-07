Clay Yadon has been a regular and valuable contributor to the Tribune-Herald outdoors column for more than two decades, providing area anglers with tips, techniques, and advice on how to locate and catch striped bass at Lake Whitney.

But he’s a lot more than that to me. He and I built a friendship quickly, and it strengthened over the years, seeing each other through events that come along in life like births, deaths, divorces, triumphs, tragedies, health scares, and sometimes just ordinary, everyday things.

Even though we’ve been in regular touch, we hadn’t seen each other since before COVID-19 shut down the world. But that changed this week when I finally got to fish with him again, and it was a legendary trip.

Lisa Henry and Mike Williams joined me for the early morning trip to Lake Whitney, and after catching up and introductions, we set out to slam some stripers. Within the first few minutes of baiting our hooks, Mike and Lisa were battling a couple of stripers, and before I could get a picture for the paper, a couple of more rod tips bowed down into the water.

Fishing with Clay isn’t exactly what I’d characterize as relaxing. He’s on the water almost every day, and there’s not much luck involved. He knows where the fish are, understands how they’re biting, and you’d better be ready for some fishing chaos. After catching roughly twenty fish within the first half hour — some kept and some released — at our first spot, we moved on to another, where we found another school of bigger ones that stripped line and tested arm muscles.

This time of year, Yadon mostly fishes with live shad that he nets prior to each trip, meaning he’s up by 2 a.m. and on the lake tossing his cast net into the water. By the time clients arrive around daylight, he’s expended more energy than a lot of people do all day. He also keeps some rods on standby with swimbaits tied on in case topwater schooling action fires up.

Like most guides, he provides all the bait and tackle for the trip, and also cleans and bags the catch when you’re done. But he also has a great bedside manner, with a sense of humor that makes trips memorable even when there’s a lull in the bite. He’s the real deal, which rhymes with his business name, Reel Deal Striper Guide Service.

We ended up with some gallon bags of fillets, and if you’ve never eaten striped bass, you owe it to yourself. They’re an ocean species that was transplanted into freshwater lakes and rivers with high salinity levels, and it’s the closest you can get to eating fresh seafood without having to drive to the coast.

I generally either fry or blacken it, and sometimes can’t decide which I want, so I do both on the same night. The flavor is not fishy-tasting, and the meat is tender and flaky, and if you’re interested in putting it on the grill, Yadon will leave the skin on one side when he’s cleaning them.

He has some open dates on the calendar, and he’ll accommodate any group from a couple to a family to a business wanting to reward its employees. He and other guides on the lake partner up to help each other out with larger trips, so don’t be afraid to bring the whole bunch.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a lifelong angler or a newcomer to fishing — Yadon will bait your hook, advise you about what to do to catch fish, and remove hooks after they’re boated. All you need is a valid freshwater fishing license, some sunblock, snacks and drinks (if you have time to consume them), and the willingness to spend a morning catching scrappy, tasty stripers for the skillet.

Tell him Todd sent you.