Outdoors: Generosity in the form of fishing

Over the past few years, thanks to a snake identification group, I have not only gotten past my fear of snakes but I can identify ones that I find around the house, at the lake or in the fields, and I've even gotten pretty good at handling them.

The biggest danger when people encounter snakes is when they try to kill the things. Snakes would rather get away than get involved with people or pets and a good spray from a water hose will usually send them on down the road.

If you have a snake in your house, garage or yard and you want it gone, there are people who will come and remove it safely. A number of snake relocators live in Central Texas and most police departments have a list of names and numbers for you to call. The relocators I know prefer that you take a picture or two from a safe distance, getting as much detail as possible, with particular focus on head and body markings so they'll already know what they're dealing with when they arrive.

Take the kiddos outdoors

If there's a lull in your Thanksgiving day, a good way to liven things up is to take the nieces and nephews outdoors. Whether it's a walk through the neighborhood park or a quick fishing trip to the lake or river, you can make some memories that those kids will never forget.

Remember to keep it simple and have a backup plan in case the fish aren't biting. Catching sunfish on nightcrawlers is pretty reliable just about any time, and skipping rocks and building a small campfire are two things that I've used for a Plan B.