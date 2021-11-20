Outdoors: Generosity in the form of fishing

Thanksgiving is just a handful of days away and the past 18 months of living through a pandemic has made a lot of folks rethink what's important to them. Rising to the top of most people's list are things like family, friendships and helping others.
Central Texans are among the most generous people in the state but there is also a high number of people in need in our area. Programs like Food for Families and Toys for Tots are well-supported during the holidays and they provide families who are struggling financially with nutritious meals and happier holidays.
If you want to help your neighbors and need an excuse to go fishing, look no further than Fish on Texas and its annual Toys for Tots fishing tournament. The fifth annual tourney will take place Dec. 4 (that's less than two weeks away) at Lake Waco’s Lacy Point, and anglers can compete in junior, bank and boat divisions.
Weigh-in will take place at 3 p.m., and even if you don't participate, you can come out and enjoy big fish, giveaways and the great outdoors. Everyone should bring at least one new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
Organizers are hoping for things like fishing poles and tackle, canopies and tents, grills and cookers, archery equipment, warm clothing, gift cards, outdoor-grade Bluetooth speakers, camping gear, and about anything else that can be used to fish, hunt, camp, hike, bike, etc.
Tournament sponsorships are also available and donors/sponsors will be recognized on flyers, advertisements and websites. For more information, including tournament rules, do a Google search for Fish on Texas.
Our friend, the snake
Today's world is full of misinformation and it's also full of people who eat it up like stoners at a donut buffet.
I'm not going to waste space talking about politicians here; instead, I'll talk about something less menacing — snakes. Central Texas is home to a variety of snakes and other reptiles and they're among the biggest victims of misinformation in our area.
This time of year, most snakes are slowing down. They're cold-blooded creatures whose metabolic rates decrease in colder weather and if you see a lizard or snake on a 30-degree morning, chances are it won't be trying to get away at a very fast pace.
They typically spend the colder months under or inside buildings, and sometimes underground, but they don't hibernate. Instead, on warm, sunny afternoons, you might find them sunning on driveways, roads, sidewalks, stones, shorelines and other places that provide warmth. Even after dark, they'll sometimes take advantage of the residual heat from a highway or patio slab.
The overwhelming majority of snakes you'll encounter in our area are non-venomous and despite the old wives’ tales about snakes chasing after people and social media neighborhood pages misidentifying even obvious non-venomous snakes as rattlers or moccasins, snakes aren't out to kill you.
Over the past few years, thanks to a snake identification group, I have not only gotten past my fear of snakes but I can identify ones that I find around the house, at the lake or in the fields, and I've even gotten pretty good at handling them.
The biggest danger when people encounter snakes is when they try to kill the things. Snakes would rather get away than get involved with people or pets and a good spray from a water hose will usually send them on down the road.
If you have a snake in your house, garage or yard and you want it gone, there are people who will come and remove it safely. A number of snake relocators live in Central Texas and most police departments have a list of names and numbers for you to call. The relocators I know prefer that you take a picture or two from a safe distance, getting as much detail as possible, with particular focus on head and body markings so they'll already know what they're dealing with when they arrive.
Take the kiddos outdoors
If there's a lull in your Thanksgiving day, a good way to liven things up is to take the nieces and nephews outdoors. Whether it's a walk through the neighborhood park or a quick fishing trip to the lake or river, you can make some memories that those kids will never forget.
Remember to keep it simple and have a backup plan in case the fish aren't biting. Catching sunfish on nightcrawlers is pretty reliable just about any time, and skipping rocks and building a small campfire are two things that I've used for a Plan B.