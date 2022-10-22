Outdoors: Get the low down on your local watering hole

Today's fishing electronics technology takes the guesswork out of not only whether there are fish in the area, but will also give anglers detailed images of what's beneath their boats.

Knowing the underwater contour, submerged structures, dropoffs and other features of a lake or stream gives fishermen a better idea of how to maximize their odds of catching fish, and with area waters at extremely low levels, now's a good time to take advantage of the drought conditions and do some scouting trips to make some mental notes for when water levels return to normal.

A good rule of thumb for documenting bottom features during low-water events is to take photos of the areas you will be fishing. A smartphone camera will give you all the power you need, and remember to take the photos from a vantage point you can access when the water rises again so you'll have proper perspective.

Make notes about distances of underwater structures like rock piles, channels, large laydown logs or submerged timber (smaller pieces of wood will likely wash away during flooding events), points and other features for future reference, paying particular attention not only to the structure, but also the distance from your shooting point.

Things aren't looking good for a quick refill of area waters, with only a couple of days over the next week's forecast having a chance of rain, but if you're a "glass half full" kind of person, you can take advantage of the low levels and give yourself an edge when things return to normal.

Catching cats

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) reports that as water temperatures continue to cool, the catfish bite will start heating up, but in the meantime, things are still decent. "I've been fishing points with timber nearby using my Suki Gizzard bait," King said, "and I'm catching good eaters."

King says that wind is your friend, and fishing points on gustier days can pay off big. "The bait fish are moving in shallow, and a windblown point will bring in the big catfish to get easy meals."

On a personal note, I'll be joining King and Central Texas fishing guide Michael Houston on a trip to Richland-Chambers in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors for pictures and tall tales.

A bird guide to fishing

Pro guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says fall fishing is kicking off, as the cormorants, pelicans and gulls have arrived in Central Texas. He uses the birds as guides to finding fish, and says for eater catfish, he targets areas where the cormorants are roosting, especially in the early fall.

"Hook a small chunk of shad under a popping cork, and hang on," he said. "For trophy-sized catfish, I look for areas where the pelicans are spread out and scooping up bait."

Houston also keeps his eyes open for gulls feeding, and says whenever you see them grouped up and crashing into the water, it's a pretty good bet that there are big schools of stripers, hybrids, or white bass underneath.