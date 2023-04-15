It just got a little easier to catch fish in Texas. Last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists kicked off their catfish-stocking season across the state, and from now through October (with a break in August), they'll continue the catfish infusion into designated waters called "Neighborhood Fishin’" lakes — one of which, Buena Vista Lake, is located in Waco (2001 Madera Drive).

Kids aged 16 and under can fish without a license in Texas, and adults 17 and older are required to have a valid freshwater fishing license. There's no length limit at neighborhood fishing lakes, but the bag limit is five per angler.

Catfish are pretty easy to catch and will bite a variety of baits, including worms, minnows, sunfish, shad, dough bait and more. I've even caught catfish using hotdogs and other food I've packed along for the fishing trip.

You can catch cats using a bobber or on the bottom. There are a variety of ways to rig your tackle to catch catfish, and a quick Google search will instruct you on how to get the best results. Fishing on the bottom can be tricky if you're in waters with a lot of submerged structure. I prefer using the Carolina Rig for catching bottom-dwelling catfish.

The catfish bite can be tricky to read sometimes, and a lot of anglers miss out on catching fish because of impatience. Sometimes, a catfish will slam a bait and swim away, but often, they'll peck at it a while before committing to making a meal of a bait. Patience and a watchful eye are key factors in catfishing success, and even though your fishing rod might twitch and even bounce a few times, setting the hook prematurely will only serve to yank the bait away from a curious cat. You'll know when you get a bite — kind of like when you know you're going to throw up. You just know.

Handling catfish requires some caution. A catfish's fins — dorsal and pectoral — are hard spines and contain venom glands, and getting "finned" can produce a painful wound. I recommend picking up catfish from below, grasping the fish just behind the pectoral fins. This allows enough control to successfully remove the hook without having to worry about the fish potentially flopping a fin into your finger.

Catfish are one of the best-tasting fish you can put on a plate, but cleaning them can be tricky. I grew up skinning them (and there is more than one way to skin a cat), but they can be filleted just like any other fish, as well. A YouTube search will take you through the process step-by-step.

If you're looking for a good way to spend some time outdoors without spending a lot of money, catching catfish at a Neighborhood Fishin' Lake is a pretty good way to do it. You'll just need a simple rod and reel, some basic tackle, a pair of needle-nose pliers, a stringer and some grease for the skillet.

Look, but don't rescue

It's baby season in Central Texas. If you've spent any time at the lake, around the garden, or in bluebonnet fields, you possibly encountered a baby rabbit or other young critter, and while most people tend to want to "help" what seems to be an abandoned animal, leaving them alone is the best call unless they're on a roadway or in some other obvious imminent danger.

I can't count the number of young rabbits I discovered while mowing after bluebonnets went to seed and withered. Usually, I'd scare one or two up every time, and they'd scamper ahead about five yards, then hunker down again, throwing off my mowing rhythm. So I'd run up, chase them down and put them into a dog crate until my mowing job was done.

Most of the time, when you encounter a wild baby animal, the mother is nearby and will return to take care of it. Trying to rescue something that doesn't need saving only makes things worse for everybody, and unless you have specialized training in rehabilitating animals, they usually die, no matter how good the intentions.

Experts say that if you run across a seemingly abandoned animal, just take a picture and walk on. Like with colonialization, they're better off when we don't try to fix things for them.

See ya later, alligator

If you watched local television news last week, you probably saw the story about an alligator sighting by an angler at Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir. It shouldn't be a surprise that there are alligator populations in Central Texas waters. They've been around for millions of years.

I interviewed the late Fred Gelbach, a longtime Baylor biology professor and wildlife expert, more than a decade ago about the presence of alligators in our area, and he said that of course they're around here, but they're so reclusive that most people never see them. I contacted him after an alligator was found near Macarthur Drive near Landon Branch in Waco.

It was unclear whether the alligator was an escaped pet or part of a natural population that had wandered away looking for water during the 2011 drought.

For those worried about swimming or other water recreation in Lake Waco or the Brazos River, alligators shouldn't be high on your list. You'll probably never see one even if it's in the area. There are a lot more things to be concerned with, including microscopic amoeba. It's also illegal to kill alligators around here, so if you encounter one, just take a video and move along.