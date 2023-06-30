No matter how hot it gets, fish are going to eat, and in the blast furnace of summertime in Texas, catching those bass, catfish, crappie, and other skillet dinner fish requires a little thinking and adjusting to conditions.

Fish are just like people – well, a little like people. We don't have fins, gills, scales (most of us), lidless eyes, or other physical features, but something we do have in common is the need for comfort.

Nobody likes the sun blazing in their eyes, and everybody likes to breathe. In this regard, fish and humans are alike. To catch fish during the brutality of heat and light that presses down on us through the summer, anglers have to consider water temperature, shade, and oxygen levels, and when you're searching for a likely place to catch fish, you should consider two main target areas – deep water with structure and shallow water with shade.

People and fish find ways to be comfortable and get our needs met. If we can, we find our ways to coolness and sustenance. That's why there's always a waiting list at George's, but in a lake, things are a little more complicated. Cool water isn't always the place to be because of something called the thermocline.

This is the zone of water between the warm water and the cold, and even though it's a lot more comfortable for fish to be below in the "air-conditioning," this dense, cold layer of lakes and rivers is short on oxygen, meaning that fish, which are cold-blooded and looking to regulate their metabolism, naturally go to the comfort zone. But the lack of oxygen below the warm zone makes it a deadly dive if they stay too long.

That's why if you're not paying attention as an angler, and you drop your live bait below that line, you'll end up with a lifeless shad or minnow. If you're fortunate enough to have a boat equipped with the technology to detect things like thermocline, that mistake is on you. If you're fishing from a shoreline or small watercraft, it's wise to pay attention to the depths and condition of your live bait.

Fishing just above the thermocline level is the sweet spot during Texas summertime fishing, but there are other places to have success without going deep. Targeting areas along the shoreline in shallow waters can also pay off in a fish fry. Look for heavy vegetation like grass beds and lily pads that provide not only shade, but also higher oxygen levels and concealment for predator species.

My dad first showed me that dropping a soft plastic bait into the thickness of shoreline vegetation, then waiting patiently, was a lot more effective than my long casts and enthusiastic retrieves. He and I were standing side by side – me casting a crankbait into open water and him dipping a lizard beneath a some lily pads a few feet from where we were standing. He caught a limit before I shifted to his method and rounded out the day with a limit of my own while he sat in the shade and gave me that look that a parent gives a kid who thought he knew it all.

World record catch

It’s one thing to catch a lake record, but to notch an international record is the stuff of legends. Lea Anne Powell recently got the news from the International Game Fish Association that the largemouth bass she caught from O.H. Ivie Reservoir back in March had officially broken the world record for line class.

The bass weighed 12 pounds, 3 ounces and is officially the biggest of its species ever caught using 12-pound test line. There are lots of records waiting to be set, whether through species, line or equipment class, water body, etc.