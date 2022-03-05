Outdoors: Good time to teach the joy of fishing

Thousands of Central Texas kids will be off this week for Spring Break, and anybody who knows kids understands that when they get bored, they can easily find their way into trouble.

Fishing hall-of-famer Charlie Pack's Tadpole Foundation was formed based on the saying, "Off the Streets and On the Creeks" – and he brought the love of recreational fishing to thousands upon thousands of Texas families over the years.

He always told me that it's hard to get in trouble with a fishing pole in your hands, and in my personal experience, that pretty much held true. I mean, my friends and I got into more than enough trouble, but never while fishing.

The number of kids taking part in fishing and other traditional outdoor sports has declined steeply over the past few decades, and some would argue that there's a correlation between that fact and the increase in youth crimes and troublemaking during that same time frame.

Of course it's not the only reason, but I'd agree it's a factor. Those activities teach lessons about perseverance, imagination, strategy, innovative thinking, and life-and-death issues, and those are hard to learn in other sports and activities.

Unfortunately, being aware of the problem doesn't mean there's an easy solution. What I try to do is promote the outdoor sports to people in a way that makes them want to get out there and try it for themselves. I also encourage experienced anglers to take kids and their parents or grandparents out to give them some guidance.

If you're looking for a way to help bring the outdoors to some kids, this would be a good week to do something. Not only are a lot of students out for the week, but the crappie and white bass are getting in gear for their spawns, making them easier to locate and catch.

Even if you don't have a boat, this is a good time of year for bank fishing, and while a lot of bank access is restricted by those rusty pipe barriers at Lake Waco and other area reservoirs, you can still get to some good fishing holes with relative ease.

Lake Waco's Bosque Park, located below the dam near the soccer fields, offers good fishing both near the spillway and downstream. Crappie, white and black bass, stripers and hybrids, catfish, sunfish, and just about anything else you'd want to catch can be found along those banks.

Koehne and Twin Bridges parks also offer shoreline access, and if you're up for a little hiking, you can find plenty of good fishing in the Lacy Point area, among other spots around the lake. Plus, the rivers should be holding plenty of fish, as white bass and crappie move shallow to spawn.

The water temperature is still too chilly for the spawn to take place, but the pre-spawning process is underway, and crappie will be scouting for good places to lay their eggs. If you're bank fishing and don't have access to electronic gadgets to locate fish, look for shallow, timbered flats with nearby drop-offs or creek channels, and adjust your bait's depth until you locate fish. Crappie, like white bass, are a schooling species, and when you find one, there'll likely be at least a dozen others nearby.

Good baits for springtime crappie are minnows and small jigs. If you're casting from the shore, a slip cork will be your friend. It'll let you fish in the 8-10 foot deep range with ease. They use bobber stops (small-diameter string or rubber band tied around the line to hold the cork in place) that make it easy to cast your bait and still get down to where the fish are. Just tie off at the desired depth and the stopper will easily pass through the fishing rod's eyes – both on casts and retrieves.

The weather this week won't be perfect for the spring breakers, but weather is rarely perfect. Smart anglers will use windy and colder weather to their advantage. For example, on a windy day, shad and other bait fish will be blown to the shoreline, so positioning yourself on those banks will be good locations to try. Common sense tells us that predator fish will likely be found in the same areas as the fish they feed upon.

If you're able to catch your own bait, then those freshly-caught shad and minnows will probably produce better than any bait you can buy. Otherwise, store-bought minnows or lures that imitate their natural prey are good bets.

Get your bait as close to grassy areas or other structure as you can. You may get snagged in the salad sometimes, but that's where the action is. Little fish use structure for protection, and predators use it to ambush their prey. Structure also provides protection from harsh sunlight and it also absorbs heat on a chilly day – and just a degree or two of temperature difference can make the difference between an area holding fish or not.

Safety is another thing to consider when fishing, and it's wise to have a talk with kids and novices before they start slinging hooks around. Think about what to do if somebody falls into the water, talk about the danger of fish hooks and how getting one embedded in your thumb will ruin the trip, and point out any poison ivy or other potential hazards in the area so people don't have to learn lessons the hard way.

All it takes to turn somebody into an angler is one good day of fishing. On the other hand, all it takes to turn somebody off of fishing is a bad trip. Have a Plan B ready in case the fish don't cooperate. Bring a stocked cooler, a football or frisbee, or some other backup form of recreation.

If a lot of anglers do just a little bit to promote the sport, we can surely turn the trend around and get more people to add fishing to their recreation options.

Talking trash

Speaking of doing something about a problem, Group W Bench Litter Patrol has made a significant impact on reducing the amount of trash at Lake Waco and other area waters. Thanks to their establishing and maintaining trash cans at boat ramps and other places where trash on the ground was a problem, the amount of garbage on shorelines and in the water is noticeably down.

There are still some trashy people out there who leave messes behind, but most folks will take a trash bag with them and dispose of their waste at the end of the trip. Nobody wants to know what kind of bait you used, beer you drank, or food you shoved into your face. Bag up and pack out your garbage. You'll see a trash barrel or dumpster on the way home.

Thanks to GWBLP, Fish On Texas, Keep Waco Beautiful, and other area organizations that support keeping trash where it belongs. Volunteer and community service opportunities are available through GWBLP, and volunteers are appreciated.

Snake sense

The recent warm weather has brought back some of those animals that lie low through the winter, and if you're planning to get on the water or in the woods, and if you're paying attention, you might see a snake sitting on the shore or swimming through the water.

Most snakes you'll encounter are not dangerous, and if left alone, they'll move on or go back into hiding. Despite those things we've all heard, snakes won't chase you down. People who study and deal with snakes for a living say that if a snake comes toward you, it's coincidence instead of aggression, and once it knows you're there, it'll vamoose in another direction. They no more want to bite us than we want to be bitten.

If you see a snake in your garden or garage, spraying it with a water hose will let it know it's not welcome. If it doesn't leave after getting doused, there are snake removal experts in Central Texas who'll come and relocate it – and most of them will do it for free.

I welcome non-venomous snakes around my place. They keep mice and other nuisances under control, and they'll duck out of the way whenever I'm in the shed getting the weedeater out.