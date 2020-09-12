Outdoors: Have fun but be careful out there

I once saw a picture of a guy wearing an ornate hat who was holding a snake. Not too out of the ordinary, I’ll grant you, but this guy was holding a snake that had slunk its head way up into one of his nostrils, then down and out the other. Both the guy and the snake appeared to be smiling.
This column isn’t about snakes, despite how it started out. Instead, it’s about being careful. Now, I’m not talking about the kind of careful that’ll keep snakes from flossing your sinuses. I’m talking about general health and well-being while fishing and hunting this fall.
The reason I keep talking about the snake up that dude’s nose is because on Saturday morning, I was treated to the medical equivalent. I got a Covid test. The flexible swab went down one nostril, then down the other, and as my eyes rolled back, I could see that guy and his snake laughing at me, finally getting their revenge.
But seriously, the test wasn’t that uncomfortable, and if you suspect that you might be sick, call your doctor and get some medical advice – because no matter what you believe, the virus is real and it can be devastating. And nobody with any decency wants to pass it on to somebody else.
In other partially snake-related news, a lot of outdoorsmen are spending more time in the fields and streams of Central Texas these days, thanks to Mother Nature’s kindness. Cool temperatures and replenishing rains have set the stage for excellent hunts and fishing trips, and the more time you spend outdoors, the better the odds that you’ll encounter some dangerous animals or plants.
Riverbanks and shorelines are popping with poison ivy, and hunters sliding under a barbed wire fence into an adjacent field should scan the ground for bull nettle, which will suddenly and completely shift your focus from shooting at doves to studying the swelling on your forearm.
Most unpleasant encounters with nature can be avoided with good identification skills and maintaining physical distance from dangerous plants and animals, and keeping a ziplock baggie with some first aid materials in it can literally take the sting out and get you back to the business of having a good time.
Also remember that most snakes you see are not venomous, and if you give them a chance, they’ll escape. Most injuries from snakes happen when people try—and fail—to kill them. It’s a lot easier to walk around trouble whenever you can.
Should be real good huntin'
As dove season rolls into its third week, competition is growing for hunters’ attention. The opening of early teal season on Saturday had hunters in blinds with decoys deployed, and archery season for white-tailed deer and wild turkey opens in less than three weeks, on Oct. 3.
Area wildlife biologist and avid outdoorsman Josh Sears says that while he’s seen a slower than normal start to dove season, there’s still plenty in place to attract the new birds that make their way southward from the Great Plains.
“Dove are a little slow, but there are lots of sunflowers to intercept the migratory flocks when they move down,” he said, “and the wet conditions have made the sacred watering holes a lot more plentiful.”
Dove typically push southward with cold fronts, and while Central Texas has gotten a much-welcomed taste of fall, it’ll take a blue norther crashing down from the Midwest before we see the kind of numbers that hunters hope for. Like Sears said, it’ll be exciting, but it may be so close to deer season that not many hunters will notice.
On the topic of deer hunting, Sears says enthusiastically that the season is looking bright. “Archery season is right around the corner, and the deer are in great shape,” he said. “There should be an abundance of white-tailed deer to hunt throughout central Texas. Ample rainfall in the spring and early summer made for great conditions for antler development and fawn growth.”
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists, this year’s early teal season should be among the best seen in quite some time, also attributing the bright outlook to favorable habitat conditions.
To make the pot sweeter, a North Dakota Game and Fish survey indicates that numbers of blue-winged teal are up 55% over last year. North Dakota is a major teal breeding ground, and good numbers there should translate to increased numbers around here as they migrate southward.
Saturday’s season opener didn’t live up to the billing for area outdoorsman Michael Goldberg, who had been prepping for his morning hunt for days leading up to the starting bell. “I only saw one group of teal, and they waited until I went out of the blind, so I didn’t even get a shot,” he said.
Early teal season runs for 16 days, and closes on Sept. 27. The daily bag limit is 6 per hunter, with a possession limit of 18.
Animal trivia
Since they’re nocturnal by nature, most people never encounter raccoons, even though they live in many suburbs and cities. They’re intelligent and wary, and their curious nature makes them among the most entertaining of Central Texas’ wildlife.
The name “raccoon” came from the Native American word “arakun” – which means “scratches with his hands.”
