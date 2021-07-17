Outdoors: Having something in common with Sgt. Pepper

"Lake Waco is part of an ongoing research project evaluating Palmetto and Sunshine strains of hybrid stripers," Tibbs said. "We don’t have any data yet, but down the road that will be some interesting stuff."

Currently, the Lake Waco hybrid record is a 13.75-pounder caught in 2017 by Colby Hill on a swimbait. Hybrid stocking was one component of a comprehensive plan to improve Waco's water quality after decades of flavor issues that caused economic and reputation problems for the city. Thanks to innovative thinking, those are now just unpleasant memories. Plus, we've got better fishing.

The TPWD team is also tagging alligator gar in the Brazos downstream from the dam at LaSalle to obtain more information on the population, and they continue to stock Buena Vista Lake with channel catfish every two weeks as part of their Neighborhood Fishin' Program.

Also going on at Lake Waco is an effort to keep zebra mussels from returning. These destructive creatures can devastate lakes and infrastructure, and even though our lake was infected, it has now been clear of the invasive mussels for more than five years, thanks to the efforts of local, state, and federal government officials, as well as other groups and individuals.