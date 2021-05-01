Outdoors: Here’s the buzz on bees

One day last week, while I was waiting on a light to turn green, a bee flew into my vehicle. I'm not allergic to bee stings, and I'm not afraid of bees, so instead of slinging my hat around to shoo it back out the window, I decided to let it buzz around and leave whenever it got ready.
Then another one flew in and buzzed past my ear, and the lunatic slinging his hat around at the stoplight showed up. I rolled up the window to keep the rest of the gang from getting in, pulled into a parking lot, and made sure the crew capsule was bee-free.
Like I said, I'm not afraid of bees, but I have an amazing amount of respect. I personally knew someone who was killed as a result of a bee attack, and he was mowing his yard and minding his own business.
I've also seen a swarm of bees in as up-close-and-personal way as you can get. Once while at a gun range, a swarm of bees the size of a basketball court lowered itself all around us. I imagine they were coming to see what all the commotion was about. Anyway, we all froze in place as they buzzed all around us, checking us out but never bumping into or landing on us. We stood and waited, and soon the droning cloud rose up and moved on to a nearby tree, where it looked like they were starting a new hive.
Allen Miller (Allen Miller's Bees Be Gone) has been in the bee removal business for 20 years, and has been through extensive training and garnered decades of experience in understanding bee behavior. He says that the swarming season typically starts in May and runs into August in our area. He advises that if you find yourself surrounded by a swarm of bees to be as calm as possible and wait for them to leave.
He says if you've got bees in a tree, inside the walls or attic of your house, or in some other area on your property, you should call an expert to help you decide what to do. Removal specialists have the tools, gear, and knowhow to remove unwanted bees safely and effectively.
His experience has taught him that native bees aren't prone to attack, so if you find yourself being bombarded and covered up, you're probably dealing with killer bees. In such a situation, Miller says one of the worst things to do is to jump into a lake or swimming pool. "They'll just be waiting on you when you come up for air," he said.
One thing Miller recommends is to get into your vehicle and turn the air-conditioning on full-blast with the vents pointed at you. Not only will this keep any more bees from joining in, but he says that within thirty seconds, the cold blast of air will turn their aim from attacking to retreating.
He added that while native bees will sting people, he's never seen a swarm of native bees attack as a group.
Chances are that most people reading this will never encounter a swarm of bees, but thinking about things ahead of time and being prepared for just-in-case scenarios is what being a solid boy scout is all about, isn't it?
I imagine that if you're fishing from a boat with a strong enough engine, you could probably outrun a bee attack. Paddlers might need to flip the kayak or canoe and take shelter underneath. Bank fishermen should quickly get back to their vehicles and set the air-conditioner to "Arctic" while driving down the road with the windows down to blow out any stragglers.
Stay safe out there. Nobody wants a good fishing or hunting trip ruined by an injury or accident. Keep some first aid supplies in your gear bag so if something does happen, you might be able to deal with it and get back to doing what you came for.
Turkey tricks
You can hear a lot of things when you're on the lake. Water is a great carrier of sound, and if you tune your ears, you can hear things like fish crashing the surface, frogs, snakes, turtles, and other creatures sliding off of limbs into the water, conversations that folks are having from a long way off, and the sounds of wildlife in the area.
On a recent trip to Lake Waco, I heard all of the above, including a whole lot of gobblers doing what they're named for. Most of that morning's trip was accented by the sounds of turkeys calling out, which reminded me that the spring turkey season is open.
Wildlife biologist and avid outdoorsman Josh Sears says that it's been a challenging season for turkey hunters, but if you're smart and/or lucky, you can find good birds in your sights.
"It has been a tricky season with all the weather we've had recently," Sears said. "Pattern changes with temperature drops, heavy rain, hail and high winds have made for a tester of a season this year."
He says that Rio Grande turkeys are sensitive to changes in weather, and will often shut down when a front or storm rolls through. "Stormy nights make for an uncomfortable and confusing roost and usually scatter the birds all over," he said. "Pre-conceived notions in regards to a potential pattern to punch a tag goes from sixty to zero quickly. All you can do is get out there when the weather is safe and try your best."
Sears says he has only called in jakes so far this year, but has brough them in within ten yards, so he's confident that his approach is right. He's just waiting for that big tom to accompany the hens and jakes he's attracting.
He says his friend Dwight McMillan is having a memorable run of hunts lately. "Dwight has gone three times and called in three giants," Sears said. "He's having an epic season. We all have them. That's the essence of fair-chase hunting.
It’s all about the bass
Clay Yadon has been wrapping up his workday before most people have finished their frosted flakes. The longtime pro striper guide (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) describes the fishing on Lake Whitney as "ridiculously good."
"We're catching them on live bait," he said, "but they'll also hit topwaters on the right day." He says the fish are sort of everywhere - he's caught them in water as shallow as 10 feet, then moved out into 40 feet of water and caught fish there, too. The heaviest fish last week weighed 17 pounds.
Yadon says the striped bass are in the middle of their spawn, and once the eggs are laid and fertilized, they'll get together in giant schools to catch up on the calories they've been missing out on.
"They'll start becoming more predictable and easier to pattern after the spawn," he said. "They'll be hungry and out there in the same areas hunting shad down, and I'll be out there making sure they find mine."
Record tuna
I already had the itch to go to the coast, but when I heard about an 876 pound bluefin tuna caught at Port Aransas recently, I almost started scratching.
Back on April 13, Troy Lancaster was fishing aboard the Quantified about 160 miles offshore from Port Aransas when he hooked the new state record fish, and the fight lasted 10 hours from hookset to getting it boated. Then, ten days later, Mike Long of San Antonio caught a 706 pound bluefin during a 36-hour offshore trip on the Dolphin Express.
Of course, the storm system that's pushing through the state has thrown fishing off at the coast and kept fishing boats moored, but over the next few days, the typical springtime patterns should reset and normalize.