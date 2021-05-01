Outdoors: Here’s the buzz on bees

One day last week, while I was waiting on a light to turn green, a bee flew into my vehicle. I'm not allergic to bee stings, and I'm not afraid of bees, so instead of slinging my hat around to shoo it back out the window, I decided to let it buzz around and leave whenever it got ready.

Then another one flew in and buzzed past my ear, and the lunatic slinging his hat around at the stoplight showed up. I rolled up the window to keep the rest of the gang from getting in, pulled into a parking lot, and made sure the crew capsule was bee-free.

Like I said, I'm not afraid of bees, but I have an amazing amount of respect. I personally knew someone who was killed as a result of a bee attack, and he was mowing his yard and minding his own business.

I've also seen a swarm of bees in as up-close-and-personal way as you can get. Once while at a gun range, a swarm of bees the size of a basketball court lowered itself all around us. I imagine they were coming to see what all the commotion was about. Anyway, we all froze in place as they buzzed all around us, checking us out but never bumping into or landing on us. We stood and waited, and soon the droning cloud rose up and moved on to a nearby tree, where it looked like they were starting a new hive.