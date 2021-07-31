Outdoors: Hit the beaches as fall approaches

Time is quickly ticking towards fall, and there are already plenty of preparations taking place — football players are knocking each other down, hunters are a couple of weeks away from buying their new licenses (they go on sale Aug. 15), and teachers are reporting for duty to get their classrooms and minds in shape to usher in returning students later this month.

If you're not ready to give up on summer yet, a last-minute trip to the coast is hard to beat, especially if you like to fish. I've never gone fishing at the coast and come up empty-handed; there has always been something out there that's taken my bait.

Fishing the coast offers a variety of options, from surf fishing to offshore trips, bay fishing, fishing in passes and canals, and more. Plus, when you reel something in from the salt water, there's no telling what it might be — you could literally catch something that nobody has ever seen before. On a couple of occasions, I've had to walk a fish down the pier or along the jetty asking people if they could identify the species.

If you're looking to scratch your red snapper itch, you've got until Aug. 2 at midnight to do that before the federal season closes. Red snapper fishing is open year-round in Texas state waters, up to nine nautical miles from shore.