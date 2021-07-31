Outdoors: Hit the beaches as fall approaches

Time is quickly ticking towards fall, and there are already plenty of preparations taking place — football players are knocking each other down, hunters are a couple of weeks away from buying their new licenses (they go on sale Aug. 15), and teachers are reporting for duty to get their classrooms and minds in shape to usher in returning students later this month.
If you're not ready to give up on summer yet, a last-minute trip to the coast is hard to beat, especially if you like to fish. I've never gone fishing at the coast and come up empty-handed; there has always been something out there that's taken my bait.
Fishing the coast offers a variety of options, from surf fishing to offshore trips, bay fishing, fishing in passes and canals, and more. Plus, when you reel something in from the salt water, there's no telling what it might be — you could literally catch something that nobody has ever seen before. On a couple of occasions, I've had to walk a fish down the pier or along the jetty asking people if they could identify the species.
If you're looking to scratch your red snapper itch, you've got until Aug. 2 at midnight to do that before the federal season closes. Red snapper fishing is open year-round in Texas state waters, up to nine nautical miles from shore.
Lots of good Spanish and king mackerel catches are being reported on the jetties, and the trout, redfish and jack bite is also going strong close to shore. Former Central Texan and current beach denizen Tyler Thorsen reported that a manatee was spotted in Packery Channel near Mustang Island last week, and he also said that an estimated 12-13 foot tiger shark was caught and released from the area formerly known as Bob Hall Pier.
Make sure to take plenty of sun protection, check to see if your fishing license permits you to fish in salt water, have a first-aid kit handy and if you're going fishing, ask some locals what's biting, where they're catching them, and ask about bait and tackle tips. Folks along the salty shore are generous with fishing information. There are also plenty of guides and head boats that you can hire to put you on fish.
Another bit of advice that I always live by is that whenever I'm out of town, I never eat at a restaurant that's available back at home. The coast has plenty of locally owned places to eat that'll put a chain restaurant to shame. Ask some locals where they eat and you'll likely find some pleasant and tasty surprises.
Keep Waco Clean
If you're looking for a way to do some good for the community, or if you or your organization needs to complete some community service hours, you'll get a chance on Saturday at the Group W Bench Litter Patrol's Adopt-A-Highway cleanup.
Meetup is at 8 a.m. at the access road by the Twin Bridges Park guard shack, and former Group W president Bruce Huff said that volunteers who sign up before 8:30 will be entered into a drawing for a bottle of Balcones Baby Blue Collector's Edition. The drawing will be at 1 p.m. and there will also be prizes for most unusual find, heaviest bag and youngest litter gitter.
For more information, call David Achterhof at 254-717-2656.
Feral hog encounter
They tried to miss it, but they didn't quite.
My condolences go out to the front bumper of whoever smacked into that big feral hog last weekend on Old Lorena Road. It looked to be about the size of a loveseat that might have fallen off the back of a truck, and from the looks of things, those folks are fortunate if the only body repairs being done are to their vehicle.
Feral hogs have been a growing problem in Texas for decades, and since people probably have a better idea of how exponential growth takes place thanks to COVID-19 infection spikes, I'll just say that the feral hog population is growing exponentially.
Wild sows can have up to two litters per year, averaging 4-6 piglets per litter, and they become sexually mature at 6-8 months of age. They're highly intelligent and easily learn to recognize traps and other control methods, and they typically live between five and 10 years.
Like most problems, not much will likely be done until it develops into a crisis. Controlling the exploding wild hog population has been discussed by lots of people but so far, no clear, effective plan has been put into place.
Maybe we'll see some movement when they start rooting up golf courses or when a politician crashes into one while barreling down the highway. In the meantime, be careful out there when driving, fishing, hunting or hiking in or near wooded areas.