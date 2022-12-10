Outdoors: Holiday magic can be found outside

The holiday season is a time for looking back, enjoying the present, and hoping for better times ahead, and while most of us tend to focus on the good things in the past, each one of those memories happened because somebody made them happen.

Christmas, Hanukkah, and other winter holidays are bittersweet times for a lot of people. Traditions are different when life changes happen, whether through deaths, divorces, kids leaving home, or other things, but change doesn't have to be the end. One of my favorite things about the holidays has always been introducing or reinforcing a love of the outdoors for kids and adults in my life.

Taking some time away from the house to get out to the waters and woods doesn't involve a lot of time in Central Texas. There are plenty of places to go within a 15 minute drive from about anywhere you are.

The Brazos River (Lake Brazos as it's called as it flows through the downtown area from MCC) and Cameron Park offer a number of outdoor getaway opportunities. Whether you're wanting a casual stroll along the riverbank, hiking or biking the trails, a playground trip, or to get a little fishing done, Cameron Park has what you're looking for.

If you're looking to get some folks off the couch and doing some fishing, good bets for success can be found at the docks that line the bank. Within casting distance from each dock are what's called fish condos, which are artificial reef structures made from bamboo that were placed into the water to attract fish.

These fish attractors can be located through the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, where you'll find the exact GPS coordinates for each one. There are also fish condos in Lake Waco, and those sites can be found on the same website. Just do a Google search, and you'll know where to go.

Great outdoors is a gift

It's the season for giving, and to me, there's no better gift than the outdoors. Too many of us spend too much time sitting on our butts instead of getting exercise and fresh air. Given that Texas has a bounty of state parks, a good number of them within a couple hours from Waco, a great gift for somebody special on your shopping list would be a state parks pass.

A Texas State Parks Pass costs $70 and grants unlimited free entry to 89 state parks for the pass holder and guests, along with discounts on camping fees, park store merchandise, and equipment rentals. There are about two dozen state parks within a 2-3 hour drive from the Waco city limits sign.

The closest and original state park is Mother Neff near Moody, which was donated by Governor Pat Neff in honor of his mother, who settled on the land in the 1850's and hosted friends and neighbors to campouts, fishing, swimming, picnics, and other activities over the years.

The park facilities were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression, and the structures still stand today. This historic park offers camping, fishing, a pavilion for events, hiking trails, and Native American artifacts, some of which date back nearly 10,000 years.

Catching a rainbow

Duck season? Wabbit season? Yes, it's both, along with a lot more open seasons, including trout season in Central Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries biologists are busy stocking rainbow trout into area waters, and with a little light tackle, simple baits, and a fishing license, you can catch a nice skillet's worth of dinner.

There's a daily limit of five trout per angler, and there's no minimum length limit. Amsler Park and Buena Vista Lake are the McLennan County waters teeming with trout.