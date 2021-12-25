Outdoors: Holidays a good time to hit the coast

By the time this hits the presses, Christmas 2021 will be a wrap, and it looks like Santa stuffed our stockings with enough warm weather days to take us through the rest of the year.

Cold weather won't be standing in the way of your outdoor plans, and if you got a new rod and reel, bow and arrows, firearm, tent, set of golf clubs, or any other outdoor gear, you have got about a week to break them in before the next chance of wet and cold weather arrives.

To me, there's no better time to get down to the coast than after Christmas and before New Year's Eve. The weather will be right, it's less crowded on the beaches and in the little towns, you'll be paying offseason rates for lodging, and you'll find plenty of wide open spaces on the beaches, bays, cuts, and canals. And the fishing is going strong for a lot of species.

One of the prized species along the salty shore is back in season. Flounder season was closed from November 1 through December 14, but anglers are finding plenty willing to take the bait. December is typically on the tail end of the flounder migration, or run, and this year, they're not disappointing.