Outdoors: Hot tips on beating hypothermia

If you watched the snowy Michigan vs. Ohio State game Saturday, or even sat in the chilly rain at Baylor's McLane Stadium, you were reminded how important staying warm and dry can be. Of course, when you're cold and wet at a football game, you can always go warm up with a cup of hot chocolate in the concourse or stand in front of the electric hand-dryer in the bathroom.
But when you're outdoors – whether fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, or other activity – getting wet during cold weather can be hard to remedy. Sometimes, it can be dangerous.
When you're in the woods or on the water and far away from the nearest vehicle, you're at the mercy of Mother Nature. Unlike during the summer months, when getting drenched from a rain shower or a dip into the water can be refreshing, getting soaked when it's cold outside can take you to a new level of misery.
If you find yourself cold and damp, you've got to take quick action to stave off hypothermia, a condition that causes your body to lose heat faster than it can produce it. This can negatively impact your heart, nervous system, and other organs, and can lead to system failures.
Symptoms can include shivering, confusion, weakness, speech and breathing issues, and more, and people suffering from hypothermia typically don't realize they're in trouble because it comes on gradually – like a lobster in a pot. By the time they notice, it's already a problem.
To prevent hypothermia, medical experts advise wearing warm head coverings, including face and neck protection, wearing layers of clothing with a water-repellant exterior layer, and wearing a life jacket in case you slip into the water. Life preservers can help you stay afloat while the cold shock passes so you can get out of the water.
Even if you don't get your clothes wet, you can suffer from hypothermia. Wearing insulated clothing and boots, having some air-activated hand and foot warmers, and keeping a charged cell phone can make the difference between a good day outdoors and a miserable one.
It’s the time of the season for hunting
I'm here to settle the debate between Bugs and Daffy (duck season vs. wabbit season) by announcing that it's just about everything season in Texas.
Hunters in the Lone Star State have a variety of choices on the hunting menu these days, including deer, wild turkey, duck, geese, quail, and small game like squirrel and rabbit. Dove season is currently closed, but the split season will reopen on Dec. 17 and run on into the new year.
Deer and turkey seasons continue through Jan. 2 (North Zone) and Jan. 16 (South Zone), followed by special late seasons that take them on another couple of weeks after the general season closes.
Duck season's first split ends today in the North Zone, then reopens from Dec. 4 - Jan. 30. Goose zones are divided into East and West zones, and those are separated by Interstate 35. The East Zone season continues through Jan. 30, and West Zone hunters can keep shooting through Feb. 13. There are different bag limits for different types of geese, so check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for more information.
Small game like rabbit and squirrel is fair game year-round in our area, and there's also no closed season or bag restrictions on Eurasian Collared Dove. Game wardens recommend that if you shoot these birds, leave some identifying plumage in place.
Striper news
Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon reports that his home lake's striper bite is both good and getting better.
"We're catching a lot of fish every day, and the size is improving," he said. "They're in huge schools and on the move, and it's tough to make them stick around when you get on a school, but you can use your electronics and the birds as guides and they'll keep you busy."
Stripers prefer cold water to warm, and cooling lake temperatures have got them in the mood for food. "They're building eggs for the spawn, and that means they are all about looking for something to eat. And we do our best to make sure they find something," Yadon said.
He's catching them on all manner of baits, including topwaters, swim baits, bucktail jigs, and live bait. Chartreuse and pearl colors are producing the best. As always this time of year, when the water cools and becomes more dense, sound travels more efficiently, and running a big motor into a school of fish is a recipe for failure. Yadon recommends locating a school, shutting off the engine upwind, and running the trolling motor toward the action, making long casts and keeping noise to a minimum.
Yadon has days available and also has gift certificates for that sportsman on your Christmas list. You can find him online at Reel Deal Striper Guide Service or call 817-219-3707.
Heading to the coast
Former Central Texas broadcaster and current coastal denizen Tyler Thorsen (co-host of Lago in the Morning on 94.7 in Corpus) says folks who spent Thanksgiving at the beach found a bounty of fish, but the late-week cold front has roiled things for the past couple of days.
But as the weather gets back to normal and the winds shift back from the south, the fishing should stabilize and improve, with pompano and jacks in good numbers along the shore, and reds and black drum moving from intra-coastal waterway flats to deeper channels and canals.
If you happen to catch a flounder, take a picture and let it go until Dec. 14, as there's a closed season on that species. After that, the bag limit is five fish per day and they have to measure a minimum of 15 inches.
Toys for Tots
The 5th annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots fishing tournament is slated for Saturday at Lake Waco’s Lacy Point boat ramp, and anglers can compete in Junior, Bank, and Boat divisions.
Weigh-in will take place at 3 p.m., and in addition to seeing some big fish, there'll be giveaways and plenty of prizes. Everyone is asked to bring at least one new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.