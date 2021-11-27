Outdoors: Hot tips on beating hypothermia

If you watched the snowy Michigan vs. Ohio State game Saturday, or even sat in the chilly rain at Baylor's McLane Stadium, you were reminded how important staying warm and dry can be. Of course, when you're cold and wet at a football game, you can always go warm up with a cup of hot chocolate in the concourse or stand in front of the electric hand-dryer in the bathroom.

But when you're outdoors – whether fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, or other activity – getting wet during cold weather can be hard to remedy. Sometimes, it can be dangerous.

When you're in the woods or on the water and far away from the nearest vehicle, you're at the mercy of Mother Nature. Unlike during the summer months, when getting drenched from a rain shower or a dip into the water can be refreshing, getting soaked when it's cold outside can take you to a new level of misery.

If you find yourself cold and damp, you've got to take quick action to stave off hypothermia, a condition that causes your body to lose heat faster than it can produce it. This can negatively impact your heart, nervous system, and other organs, and can lead to system failures.