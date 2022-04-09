Outdoors: Hunting for doves in April with strings

Dove hunting in April? Yep. But like almost anything in the world, there are strings attached.

Hunting seasons and restrictions are in place mainly because some folks are like dogs. A dog will eat everything in the fridge in one sitting, not thinking about what might be there in the morning. And without regulations, some hunters and anglers would shoot and catch everything they could – with no thought of saving some for later.

I saw it growing up – anglers dragging stringers with a hundred or more white bass and crappie up the bank, way more than they needed, then getting tired of cleaning them and leaving perfectly good fish behind.

Same with hunting. Old-timers used to describe flocks of dove as thick as grackles, when you could shoot into the air and watch a half dozen birds fall from a single shot. Over-harvesting took a toll on dove numbers, and along came regulations.

That’s why we have size and bag limits these days – because some of us didn’t use common sense and self-control back then.

But there are some species that don’t have those restrictions, and if you want to pack a shotgun and game vest afield in April in Texas, it’s perfectly legal. One of those unprotected species is the invasive Eurasian collared dove, which is plentiful in our area, and they can be hunted year-round if you’ve got a valid hunting license. Not only that, there’s no bag limit or method/means restrictions – you can knock them out of a tree with a rock if you’ve got a good enough arm and aim.

Eurasian collared dove are native to the Indian subcontinent and first appeared in the U.S. around 1980, and they’ve been increasing their range and numbers ever since. They’re aggressive birds and can out-compete native species for food and nesting areas.

These birds are larger than mourning and whitewing dove, and have pale gray plumage with a white squared tail and black collar around the back of the neck. They’re often found in cities, which are off limits to hunting, and to the untrained eye, they look a lot like a pigeon.

Unlike mourning and whitewing dove, that fly in flocks, Eurasian collared dove typically travel in pairs and aren’t as fast or aerobatic. I’ve killed a number of them over the years, and there’s not only more meat on them, but they taste just as good as their native-Texan cousins.

Do a little research ahead of time to make sure you can distinguish between these birds and the protected doves that are still in the area. There are plenty of photos online, including on the TPWD Outdoor Annual phone application.

It’s also wise to leave a wing or some plumage on the birds you shoot so game wardens won’t have to wonder.

Blotchy bass

Ever catch a fish that just didn’t look right? I’ve caught some odd-looking ones over the years, and last summer, I reeled in a largemouth bass that had black spots on its skin. It was a keeper-sized fish, but not knowing whether it was safe to eat, I just sent it back on its way.

I’d forgotten about it until last week, when I got a press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife saying the department is collecting data on Blotchy Bass Syndrome. The condition is associated with a virus, which has never been detected in humans, and officials say that as long as the fish are in good condition, they’re safe to handle and eat if cooked properly.

If you catch an ink-blotted bass, TPWD is asking anglers to send a photo and location to cynthia.fox@tpwd.texas.gov.

Law and fishing

The Central Texas Area Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s Association is hosting their 21st Annual Spring Classic Bass Tournament on April 30 at Stillhouse Hollow. Tourney headquarters and weigh-in will be at the Stillhouse Marina Pavilion, and entry fee is $100 per boat.

Early registration is underway at Marine Outlet in Temple and Tightlines PFT in Killeen, and on-site registration will open at 4:30 a.m. on the morning of the tournament. For more information, call Billy Conway at 254-718-7275.

Strange dining companions

You can see some amazing things if you keep your eyes open around Lake Waco. Last week, my daughter Haley and her friend Laine, who’s visiting from Wisconsin, joined me for a trip to the lake, and as we drove slowly around a curve in the road, we scared up a couple of big birds that were feeding on a carcass.

Turns out, it was a buzzard and a bald eagle sharing a meal together.