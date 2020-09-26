Outdoors: In praise of paracord

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Texas weather setting has gone from “broiling” down to “just about right” – and with hunting seasons ramping up and fish moving into fall patterns, more folks will be heading out to the fields and streams to bring home fresh food for the freezer.

Any hunter or angler’s gear bag should include some basic things. A collection of first aid supplies, needle-nose pliers, insect repellent and sunscreen, lock-blade knife, compass, whistle, flashlight, and some paracord makes for a pretty complete package.

Paracord, as the name suggests, was originally used by the military as parachute cord. It’s made with a braided outer sheath that contains woven strands inside. Paracord can be used intact, or you can cut it, strip out smaller strands, and use them for a variety of purposes.

On my last paddle trip, the cord on the kayak’s front grab handle broke, and not having any extra paracord in my tackle bag, I was forced to use the back handle to drag it down to the water and back. No big deal, but . . .

You can use paracord on a variety of small jobs like replacing broken shoestrings, hammock repair, and I’ve even cut a few feet of cord and used it for a stringer during a spur of the moment fishing trip that turned out favorably.