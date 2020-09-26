Outdoors: In praise of paracord

The Central Texas weather setting has gone from “broiling” down to “just about right” – and with hunting seasons ramping up and fish moving into fall patterns, more folks will be heading out to the fields and streams to bring home fresh food for the freezer.
Any hunter or angler’s gear bag should include some basic things. A collection of first aid supplies, needle-nose pliers, insect repellent and sunscreen, lock-blade knife, compass, whistle, flashlight, and some paracord makes for a pretty complete package.
Paracord, as the name suggests, was originally used by the military as parachute cord. It’s made with a braided outer sheath that contains woven strands inside. Paracord can be used intact, or you can cut it, strip out smaller strands, and use them for a variety of purposes.
On my last paddle trip, the cord on the kayak’s front grab handle broke, and not having any extra paracord in my tackle bag, I was forced to use the back handle to drag it down to the water and back. No big deal, but . . .
You can use paracord on a variety of small jobs like replacing broken shoestrings, hammock repair, and I’ve even cut a few feet of cord and used it for a stringer during a spur of the moment fishing trip that turned out favorably.
In other situations where things are more serious, paracord can be a life saver. It’s made with nylon, which is flammable, but some varieties contain an extra combustible strand in the core that can be removed and cut to light twigs, leaves, and other kindling.
In extreme situations, paracord can be used to build snares and other traps, cinch limbs together to build a shelter, and it can even be used to fashion makeshift archery gear. I’m sure there are dozens of videos online that show step-by-step demonstrations on how to do most anything you need.
You can buy paracord in a variety of ways, from bulk rolls to wrist bracelets, and like any product, it’s a good idea to shop around to get the quality you’ll need.
If you spend enough time in the woods and on the water, you’ll likely find a need for a strand of paracord, and like any tool, it’s better to have it and not need it than the other way around.
Doves, arrows and fishies
You can still hear plenty of dove hunters blasting away during the early morning and late afternoon hours, and as cold fronts push through Central Texas, they’ll bring more birds down with them.
One thing you won’t likely hear starting on Saturday is deer hunters, because they’ll be starting off the 2020-21 whitetail season with archery equipment instead of guns. Prospects are good for Lone Star hunters, thanks to favorable weather and forage conditions leading into fall. Gun season opens on Nov. 7 statewide.
Centex anglers are finding plenty of action as we round the corner out of September, with some notable catches and familiar patterns taking place.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) welcomes fall’s cooler air and water temperatures, saying the fish are becoming more active with water temps hovering in the low 70’s.
“They’re almost too active,” Yadon said. “They’re really on the move, and when you get on top of them, you’d better catch them quick, because they’ll be gone before you know it. They’re getting started building eggs for next spring’s spawn, so they’re going to be all about hunting down calories.”
Yadon is catching them on live bait in 25 feet of water on flats and channel edges. He’s also finding some topwater action.
Waco angler Cody Cox recently caught a personal best yellow catfish while fishing alongside Tony Montoya at the Bosque River near the Lake Waco spillway.
“I was using a hand-sized bluegill fished off the bottom on a Carolina rig,” Cox said. “When I hooked it, I was almost positive it would break the line.”
Cox has caught plenty of big fish, but this one felt different. “I’ve caught blues up to forty-six pounds, and not one of the others has ever pulled like this fish. I tightened up my drag almost all the way, and it was still stripping line.”
By that time, Montoya had made his way to the water and grabbed the fish as Cox wrestled it toward the bank. “I couldn’t have gotten this fish in without my buddy Tony. I mean that literally,” Cox said.
They weighed the fish, which registered 41.3 pounds, photographed it, and sent it back home to make more yellow cats.
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King Catfish Bait) has been aiming at numbers instead of size, and with decreasing water temperatures, he’s finding a good bite starting up in five to nine feet of water on timbered flats.
King says catfish should be solidly locked into their fall patterns by the middle of October, but you can still catch plenty during the transition time. He uses different varieties of his Danny King’s Punch Bait exclusively, and is recently favoring the Suki Gizzard bait.
