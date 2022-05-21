Outdoors: In the heat of the day in Texas

The first round of Texas summer looks like it'll be giving way to more normal weather for a while, but as we edge closer to the real summertime weather patterns, the recent dress rehearsal should remind folks who enjoy the outdoors what it takes to stay healthy in the heat.

Whether you work outdoors or spend recreational time there, nothing will ruin a day like heat-related illness. I've lived my five decades mostly in Texas, and even though I know how to get through the summer heat safely, I've occasionally found myself nearing the red line of heat stress.

When you're on the water, you're not only dealing with the sun blasting down on you, you're also facing the rays reflecting back off the surface. The two main ways to stay healthy are hydration and skin protection, but there are other strategies to have a good time while facing the Texas blast-furnace known as summertime.

Fishing during low-light conditions, like around dawn and dusk, will not only let you avoid the heat and rays of the day, but they're also prime feeding times for bass. Like all creatures, they seek out the most comfortable places to be, and during the hot hours, bass will move into deeper waters where the light is diffused and temperatures are cooler. During low light periods, they typically move into shallower areas to ambush prey. You can still catch fish while they're suspended in deeper water, and a crankbait is an effective, versatile tool that will let you adjust depth and speed until you find the sweet spots.

Other things to keep yourself safe in the heat include wearing light-colored and lightweight clothing, taking breaks from the direct sunlight, periodically wetting your hat and shirt, and continuing to drink plenty of water. Beer is cold and wet, but it works against your body's hydration.

Signs of heat stress include exhaustion, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, thirst, extreme sweating, increased body temperature, and irritability. If you ignore those, you can expect to start feeling disorientation, slurred speech, seizures, and maybe death.

Stock(ing) report

Catching a lot of fish doesn't just happen by accident. Just about anybody can catch a fish once in a while thanks to dumb luck, but consistently successful anglers have a combination of knowhow, gear, imagination, and adaptability in their war chests.

But even the best of us can't catch fish if they're not there, and that's why the scientists at Texas Parks and Wildlife are working year-round to ensure there'll be something waiting for your bait no matter your skill level.

Fisheries biologists regularly conduct population sampling in Texas waters, and based on their findings, they plan and execute stocking strategies to keep our lakes and streams healthy.

So far this month, TPWD teams have stocked 86,000 hybrid striped bass into Lake Waco, 210,000 striped bass at Lake Whitney along with 10,000 smallmouth bass in the Whitney Dam's tailrace, and over 2 million hybrid stripers in Lake Belton.

But don't grab your gear and go try to catch them yet. The fish stocked were either fry or fingerlings, meaning it'll be two or three years before these batches are ready to be caught.

Heres’ the lowdown

Watching a largemouth bass erupt to the surface, sending spray all around while doing a tail dance and head thrash across the water is exciting, but seasoned anglers know when that happens, your odds of getting that bass in hand drop significantly.

Bass use a number of tricks to free themselves, like wrapping around submerged tree stumps or other structures, but coming out of the water allows them to use unfettered force to shake a hook. When you hook a bass, keep your rod tip low, even putting the tip down into the water, and use finesse to keep the fish from coming out of the water. Catching them is a lot more satisfying than watching them spit your lure back at you.

Fishing for things other than fish

You never know what you might find along the shores of Lake Waco. People have lived in Central Texas for more than 10,000 years, and sometimes you can find artifacts from way back then. I've found a number of arrowheads and other tools that ancient people crafted and used, along with things from more recent history.

But long before people inhabited this area, Central Texas was underneath the sea, and marine fossil evidence is all around for proof. When I was a kid, I found my first fossilized shark tooth on the bank at Airport Park, and that amazing find fired up my interest in digging around in the dirt.

Legally speaking, it's unlawful to remove any artifacts from federal property, which includes the lake.

Bohemian Bass Classic

The folks up in West definitely know how to throw a party, and today's weigh-in at the 41st Annual Bohemian Bass Classic at Lake Whitney's Parsons Marina should be entertaining beyond just seeing some quality fish. Weighing begins at 2 p.m. and the festivities will likely go on into the evening.

In remembrance

Condolences to the family and friends of fishing legend Ray Scott. Scott, along with my predecessor Earl Golding, were pioneers in the competitive fishing industry.