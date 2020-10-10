Outdoors: Keep an eye out for roaming deer during rut

The past handful of years have been conducive to body and antler growth, fawn production and survival, and other positives that should add up to making this season a good one for hunters. 2015 and 2016 were both excellent years for fawn crops, according to wildlife biologists, and that means plenty of big, healthy 5 year-old deer will be out there when the gun season opens on Nov. 7.

A couple of useful tips to remember are that deer are herd animals, so if you see one, there will probably be more nearby, and driving with bright lights on at night will improve your ability to see further and wider, maybe allowing enough time to slow down or otherwise avoid colliding with amorous deer.

Fish shifting into fall mode

You couldn’t tell it by this weekend’s summer-like temperatures, but autumn is here and cooler weather is settling in, which means that fish and wildlife are shifting from their summer patterns into fall mode.

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) told me last week as he was preparing to fish a Catmasters tournament that the bite is picking up. “Water temperatures are dropping fast, and that means these catfish are going shallow for a feeding frenzy before cold weather sets in,” King said.