Outdoors: Lake Waco free of zebra mussels . . . for now

Exactly 7 years ago, I was writing a column about the threat of a havoc-wreaking microscopic creature that was spreading through Texas. No, I wasn’t predicting the current plague, I was talking about the invasive species of mollusk known as the zebra mussel.
Back in 2014, zebra mollusks were new arrivals to Texas after first appearing in the U.S. in the late 1980’s. They caused major environmental and economic trouble for Great Lakes states, along with the heartland’s major river basins, by clogging water intake pipes and cooling systems, along with other damage.
It wasn’t long before they found their way into Central Texas waters, with Lake Belton and Lake Waco testing positive, and biologists and other officials were especially concerned about the infestation growing in lakes with limestone, as calcium is a necessary component for shell formation.
Reaction was swift and sure at Lake Waco, with a multi-agency effort immediately put forth to smother the mussels under a large tarp in the area where they were detected. A public information campaign to encourage boaters to “clean, drain, and dry” after each trip on the water added to the effort and likely helped keep the outbreak under control.
Thankfully, the good news broke last week that Lake Waco is officially free of this invasive species, and the quick action taken is credited with the rare win. Typically, once they’re established in a lake, there’s no stopping them. They grow and attach to rocks, docks, boats, marinas, equipment, and their sharp edges and clustered bulk will cause damage to people and property alike.
The football field-sized tarp was removed in 2015, and fisheries biologists have been monitoring the lake ever since, and the consistent test results over the years confirm the effort was successful, which is being hailed as an example for others to follow.
“The Lake Waco eradication is a unique success story for Texas,” said Monica McGarrity, a top TPWD aquatic scientist. “This is one of very few invasive mussel eradications in the U.S. and, to our knowledge, the first successful use of this method.”
But victory should never cause us to lower our guard. Juvenile zebra mussels are too small to be seen with the naked eye. Anglers and boaters are still required to drain water from their boats, including live wells, bilges, motors, and other areas where water could be retained—and it applies to all watercraft. A single cup of water can contain thousands of zebra mussels.
If you catch your own live bait, your gear should be cleaned and dried before using it again, and state regulation forbids using bait caught from one body of water to fish with in another.
Congratulations and thanks to the scientists and leaders at Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and others who jumped into action in time to save Lake Waco from being overrun with zebra mussels.
Maybe this’ll be the start of a trend.
“Crazy good” fishing
It shouldn’t be long before the white bass spawning run kicks into its first stage, when males make their way upstream to wait on the egg-laden females. In fact, stripers will also be making the journey upstream, but during most years, Centex rivers don’t have the necessary volume of water to support a natural spawn for them.
Prior to their upstream migration, sand bass congregate near the mouth of rivers and creeks to wait for the right conditions to start. While they’re staging, they can be found in schools numbering in the hundreds, and they’re feeding as aggressively as they can to build up the calories they’ll need to spawn.
Lake Waco is also home to hybrid-striped bass, and if you’re not paying attention, you can mistake an undersized hybrid for a white bass. There’s a 10-inch minimum size limit on whites, and a 25 fish per day per angler limit, but hybrids must be at least 18 inches long, and only 5 may be kept per day.
White bass have one tooth patch near the midline toward the back of the tongue, while hybrids and stripers have two tooth patches. Pay careful attention, though, because hybrids can have the tooth patches close together.
Up the road at Lake Whitney, striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says fishing has been like the Chamber of Commerce wrote the script.
“It has been crazy good,” he said. “We’re catching limits from one end of the lake to the other. I’ve caught them way up the river and all the way to the dam.” Yadon said he’s catching them by dead-sticking swim baits and flukes. “Just drop it down and hold it completely still, and they’ll come by and whack it.”
The water temperature is in the upper forties and low fifties, depending on the time of day and what part of the lake you’re on, and Yadon says the name of the game right now is locating baitfish. “If you find the bait, you’ll find the fish.”