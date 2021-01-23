Outdoors: Lake Waco free of zebra mussels . . . for now

The football field-sized tarp was removed in 2015, and fisheries biologists have been monitoring the lake ever since, and the consistent test results over the years confirm the effort was successful, which is being hailed as an example for others to follow.

“The Lake Waco eradication is a unique success story for Texas,” said Monica McGarrity, a top TPWD aquatic scientist. “This is one of very few invasive mussel eradications in the U.S. and, to our knowledge, the first successful use of this method.”

But victory should never cause us to lower our guard. Juvenile zebra mussels are too small to be seen with the naked eye. Anglers and boaters are still required to drain water from their boats, including live wells, bilges, motors, and other areas where water could be retained—and it applies to all watercraft. A single cup of water can contain thousands of zebra mussels.

If you catch your own live bait, your gear should be cleaned and dried before using it again, and state regulation forbids using bait caught from one body of water to fish with in another.

Congratulations and thanks to the scientists and leaders at Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and others who jumped into action in time to save Lake Waco from being overrun with zebra mussels.