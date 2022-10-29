Outdoors: Lakes are low, but the fishing is fine

After a year of below average rainfall and above average temperatures, last week's rainfall, which was the most single-day total our area has gotten in more than a year, was refreshing, but not significant enough to make a dent in area lake levels.

I remember back when my predecessor, Earl Golding, organized the annual carp fishing tournament, and one of the teams that had a history of wins and strong showings decided that even though a drought had dried up their lucky fishing hole, they were still going to fish the spot out of loyalty.

Today, if you go to Lake Waco, you'll see a reservoir that's only 57% full. That's a lot of water that's not there, and a lot of my old and trusted fishing spots are far from the water's edge.

But the fish are still out there and they're carrying on with their daily routines. Fishing action has been good in open waters, with anglers finding success around the aerators near the Lake Waco dam, catching white bass, crappie, hybrids and largemouth bass. Crankbaits, silver spoons, chartreuse jigs and live bait have been producing bites.

If enough rainfall occurred in the watershed, Lake Waco should see a little rise in water level over the next week, and targeting shorelines — especially around mouths of creeks — should be rewarding.

We seem to finally be free from the oppressive heat that blasted Central Texas even through most of October, and the comfortable temperatures we're now enjoying should let people stay on the water for longer periods of time. And the longer you fish, the better chance you have of catching something for the dinner table.

Here's a recipe that I've used for years (found on Allrecipes) to blacken fish. My favorite species to blacken is red snapper, but this will work on trout, striped bass, hybrids and about any other fish you want to toss into the skillet.

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, melted, divided

6 (4 ounce) fish fillets

Mix together paprika, dry mustard, cayenne pepper, cumin, black pepper, white pepper, thyme and salt in a small bowl.

Heat a heavy cast iron pan on high heat until extremely hot, about 10 minutes.

While the pan is heating, pour 3/4 cup melted butter into a shallow dish. Dip each fillet into butter, turning once to coat both sides. Sprinkle both sides of fillets with spice mixture and pat mixture onto fish.

Place fillets into the hot pan without crowding. Pour about 1 teaspoon melted butter over each fillet. Cook until fish has a charred bottom, about two minutes. Turn fillets and spoon another teaspoon melted butter over each. Continue cooking until bottoms are charred, one to two minutes. Repeat with remaining fish.

The youthful days of deer hunting

A cold, rainy morning welcomed young hunters on the first day of the 2022 deer season Saturday morning, as the special youth season opened a week ahead of the opening of the general deer season this Saturday.

The "head start" youth season lets kids get into the blinds and learn the ways of hunting, and gives their parents and grandparents the chance to introduce them to the traditions, skills and other aspects of one of the world's oldest traditions — bringing meat to the tribe.

The coast is clear

Fall is a great time to head to the coast. The off-season rates are cheaper, crowds are smaller, the weather is milder and fishing is excellent. Bull reds are running hot at the Port Aransas jetty, with cracked crabs and mullet paying big rewards.

Anglers throwing menhaden on the flats and finger mullet in the surf are also getting into good numbers. The mullet run is on and plenty of reds are chasing the schools all around the area. Local bait shops are always good sources of information regarding hot locations and giving the finer points about the bite.

Starting Nov. 1 and running through Dec. 14, no flounder can be kept. Otherwise, there's a daily bag limit of five with a 15 inch minimum length.