Outdoors: Lessons learned from the storm

Electricity is not a convenience—it’s a matter of health, safety, security, and economics. It’s a matter of life and death, and when utilities are tied up with profit motives, then safety is bound to be compromised. I compare it to a hotel manager removing smoke alarm batteries to save money—it’s not a problem until something goes wrong.

Knowing Texas politics the way I do, I expect the legislature will appoint some committees to investigate what went wrong, find a few scapegoats, and then try to cover any tracks that they might have left in the snow. That might sound cynical, but it’s realistic cynicism.

The reality facing Texans— and all Americans—is that we’re not immune to disasters, no matter how smoothly our lives run most of the time. I remember thinking one frozen night about how nice it’ll be to go back to just dealing with Covid.

Now’s a good time, while it’s fresh on everybody’s minds, to make a list. Figure out what you wished you’d had while you sat wrapped in a sleeping bag, eating vienna sausages straight out of the can, with two dogs somewhere in there with you. Take that list and make it a reality.

One thing a lot of folks are looking for is a generator. These tools can provide electricity during a power outage, and there’s a variety of sizes available for different needs.