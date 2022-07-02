Outdoors: Liberty, equality, responsibility

If your wallet or favorite sunglasses fell overboard and sunk to the bottom of the lake about a decade ago, this summer would be a good time to go back out there and pick it up.

The outlook is bleak for our area reservoirs, with water levels continuing to drop heading into the traditional dry season, and without a well-placed tropical weather system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, by the end of summer, lakes will be hard to recognize.

Lake managers are urging caution over the Independence Day weekend, for boaters and swimmers alike. Most designated swim areas are closed due to being out of the water, and submerged hazards pose a threat to boat hulls and lower units.

Boaters have the luxury of getting out to open water for swimming and other recreation, but with big crowds expected on lakes this weekend, it's a good idea to swim away from traffic lanes. Also, parents and other responsible adults are encouraged to keep an eye on kids while they're in the water - don't get so carried away paying attention to your phone that you get distracted from the precious cargo in the water.

Along with celebrating, hydration and shade should be top priorities. Water, sports drinks, and other liquids should be part of the routine, and even though you're in the water and feeling relatively cool, you can still get dehydrated. Beer and other alcohol-based drinks feel refreshing going down, but they actually work against staying hydrated, so if you're partaking, make sure to alternate your fun drinks with some healthy ones.

Also, just like when you're driving down the road, operating a boat while under the influence carries just as severe a penalty if you're caught, and there will be lots of law enforcement officers on the water this weekend. Having a designated driver on board will keep the party going. Also, plopping your 10 year-old kid into the driver's seat when the game warden pulls up won't get you out of trouble.

Operation Dry Water is a nationally-coordinated law enforcement campaign aimed at deterring BUIs. “If you’re operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you’re putting people at risk,” said Cody Jones, TPWD Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement. “Sadly, we see it time and time again – holiday celebrations that end in accidents or fatalities caused by unsafe boating practices.”

Last year, wardens arrested 42 for boating while intoxicated over the Fourth of July weekend and filed eight other charges for driving while intoxicated (DWI). They issued 1,474 citations and 1,797 warnings for various boating safety law violations.

License to shoot at doves

We're only two months away from the opening of dove season in Texas, and thanks to modern technology, buying a license no longer involves standing in long lines on the morning of Sept. 1.

If you're an all-around outdoorsman, the Super Combo license is the best deal for the money. The $68 package includes a resident hunting and freshwater fishing license, archery endorsement, saltwater endorsement with a red drum tag, and upland and migratory bird endorsements.

Traditional hunting grounds like family land and leases continue to dwindle, but the State of Texas offers a $48 public hunting permit that offers nearly year-round hunting on almost a million acres of land in 180 hunting areas that include wildlife management areas, state parks, and areas leased from private landowners.

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the best kid on Earth, my daughter Haley. Love you. Let's go fishing.