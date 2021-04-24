Outdoors: Look, but don't touch, when it comes to encountering wildlife

I've made a few exceptions to that rule over the years, including once when I saw a white-tailed deer fawn with all four legs down into a cattle guard, but the ones I've encountered lying quietly in out-of-the-way tamped-down grassy areas stayed where I found them.

Another time, I was mowing a field and four or five young cottontails were darting through the high grass in front of my mower, so I killed the engine, collected the rabbits, and put them into a pet carrier until I finished the job. One of them hung around our place for about a year and would come up to see us if we were outside around sunset.

If you do determine that an animal is injured or the mother is clearly not returning, you should call an expert — an animal rehabilitator or vet's office — and get advice. Most wildlife rescue attempts don't end well for the animals no matter what.

Then, once in a while, you see somebody who warning labels are written for, like the three or four folks I've seen under the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, who found a bat on the ground and immediately picked it up, claiming their prize and domination over nature. A round of rabies vaccine later probably broke them of wanting to do that again, but you never know.