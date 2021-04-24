Outdoors: Look, but don't touch, when it comes to encountering wildlife

Some things should go without saying, but there's always somebody who needs to be told things. That's why we have warning labels.
As the weather shakes off winter and turns into spring, more people are heading to the outdoors — whether to fish, camp, play golf, run or bike trails, or just get out to mow the grass or weed the garden. When it feels good outside, people go there.
Those good times also come with some hazards, and in addition to the basics of sun protection and staying hydrated, being outside means an increased chance of encountering wildlife.
Lots of wild critters are having babies about now, and as cute as those little things can be, experts advise against touching them or picking them up — for your sake and theirs. It's not unusual to find birds that are out of the nest, young rabbits out exploring, and other creatures making their way into the world, even in a backyard or neighborhood park.
Most baby animals are pretty cute, and it's natural to feel the urge to pick one up, but wildlife officials recommend not touching anything wild that you might come across unless it's obviously orphaned or injured. Even if you don't see the mother, chances are good that she's around and will deal with the situation. Biologists say the best way to check is to leave the area and check back later. If she sees you, she won't approach.
I've made a few exceptions to that rule over the years, including once when I saw a white-tailed deer fawn with all four legs down into a cattle guard, but the ones I've encountered lying quietly in out-of-the-way tamped-down grassy areas stayed where I found them.
Another time, I was mowing a field and four or five young cottontails were darting through the high grass in front of my mower, so I killed the engine, collected the rabbits, and put them into a pet carrier until I finished the job. One of them hung around our place for about a year and would come up to see us if we were outside around sunset.
If you do determine that an animal is injured or the mother is clearly not returning, you should call an expert — an animal rehabilitator or vet's office — and get advice. Most wildlife rescue attempts don't end well for the animals no matter what.
Then, once in a while, you see somebody who warning labels are written for, like the three or four folks I've seen under the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, who found a bat on the ground and immediately picked it up, claiming their prize and domination over nature. A round of rabies vaccine later probably broke them of wanting to do that again, but you never know.
With a lot of animals, if you're able to reach out and touch them, you probably shouldn't. Take a picture and be on your way. Things will likely turn out better for both of you.
Loading up on lunkers
"Catching a lunker" might sound like getting hit in the head with a foul ball, but in Texas, it means you've reeled in a trophy-sized bass. The 2021 Toyota ShareLunker season saw 23 qualifying fish from Lone Star waters during the stretch from January through March.
There are now 3 classes of ShareLunker classes — the Lunker Class (minimum of 8 pounds), the Elite Class (10 pounds and up), and the Legend Class, which includes fish 13 pounds and heavier.
More than one quarter of the lunkers came from O.H. Ivie Reservoir, located west of Brownwood, including the biggest fish of the season, a 16.40-pounder caught in February. In addition, five new lake records were set, four lakes notched their first entries into the program this season, and five fish weighed in excess of 15 pounds.
Fish entered into the program are sent to biologists, who collect genetic and other data on them before releasing them back into the waters from which they were caught. Genetic studies of this year's entries indicate that a number of the fish are related to each other or descendants of prior entries.
Tips for catching a crappie
The crappie bite is going strong on Lake Waco, with good numbers of fish being caught in creeks and flooded timber. One way to improve your bait presentation is to tie on a jig (1/8 or 1/16-oz) and hook a live minnow on. I like hooking it about three-fourths of the way down, close to the tail, because it provides better action. Plus, if you miss a bite and the fish takes your minnow, leaving the jig in the same spot can result in the fish coming back for a second helping.