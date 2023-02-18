A few decades ago, access to Lake Waco's shoreline was restricted by the erection of those rusty metal pipe fences that still encircle much of the lake's shoreline. For bank fishermen, unless you were able and willing to walk a long distance while packing in your gear, you could no longer get to some prime fishing areas.

A few of my top bank-fishing spots when I was a kid were Lacy Point, Hog Creek and DeHay's Crossing, and suddenly, vehicle access was shut down. Some fortunate and enterprising folks like my dad managed to obtain keys that would open the locks that barred entrance, but for most people, those areas got buried in memory like the overgrown roads that once led to them.

Last week, it was reported that Fairfield Lake State Park will soon be shuttered, closing off public access to a prime Central Texas outdoor destination in favor of private development.

Texas Parks and Wildlife had leased the land since 1976, and had invested $72 million into the park over the years, but recently, the landlord notified the agency that the property was being sold to a Dallas-based developer who's planning to turn it into an exclusive gated community that'll include a golf course.

In last week's column, I mentioned Lake Fairfield in the piece on ShareLunker bass, noting that eight qualifying bass have been caught there since the beginning of the year, only four behind red-hot O.H. Ivie Reservoir near San Angelo.

The closing of the state park is a punch in the gut for those who love the outdoor sports, and TPWD has leases at 14 other parks across the state, including Lake Whitney, that could be in jeopardy if greed overtakes the common good.

There are some remedies that the state has available, but it's unclear whether there'll be the political will to save the park, which includes the lake, from shutting down for good.

Deadsticking the bass

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says fishing on the big Centex lake continues to be great. "The water temperature is forty-eight degrees, and as long as it stays below the fifty degree mark, we'll keep catching them deadsticking," he said.

Deadsticking is just what you'd imagine — just lowering your bait into the water and holding the rod still until a fish eats your bait. Yadon's preferred bait is a 1-ounce jig head with a fluke attached.

"You've got to use stealth to get on top of the school without spooking them, so you can't use your big motor to run up on them," he said. "I just drift into them and drop the bait straight into the school. It has been a really light bite, like a perch," said Yadon, "and when you feel something tap the bait, come up swinging."

He says when the school gets fired up, double and triple hook-ups aren't unusual. "They're bunched up in giant schools in river channels, suspended at about forty feet in sixty feet of water, and they've got the feed bags on to take in calories to build eggs for the spawn."

Yadon has openings on his calendar, and a trip includes bait and tackle, cleaned and bagged fillets, and a great time. All you need is a valid Texas freshwater fishing license. Call 817-219-3707 to book.

Slings and arrows, without the slings

The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will hold its state tournament in Belton on March 22-23 at the Bell County Expo Center, and eligible schools and students will compete for a shot at the national tournament

Divisions will be elementary (grades 4-5), middle (6-8) and high school (9-12). Team trophies will be awarded for first through third place finishers. The top-scoring boys and girls will each receive a Genesis bow, and the top five boy and girl archers will be awarded college scholarship money.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to perform a variety of jobs, and archery experience is not required for most. For more information, contact Burnie Kessner at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov.

Cleaning up on the lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with Fish On Texas, Group W Bench Litter Patrol and Keep Waco Beautiful, are hosting a cleanup event at Airport Beach Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

It's not only a good thing to do for the health of the lake, but if your organization is looking for a community service project, or if you're an individual who's been assigned community service as restitution, these are excellent opportunities to document your efforts.

Litter-picking equipment will be provided along with food and drinks for volunteers. For more information, contact one of the groups listed above.