Outdoors: Luring fishers to get more baits

The McNew family has been splashed across this page for years, and the latest episode focuses on the bait-making business of Cole McNew, who has recently expanded his operations.

He started off making soft plastics geared toward catching fish in area waters, and mostly did business with friends and family. The success and demand for his baits have grown, and now he is developing a new line of lead baits.

He's still making soft plastics, including 10 and 7-inch ribbon worms, a 6 and 4.5-inch trick worm, a variety of swim baits, some stick baits, and a number of others. "I've just recently started making football jigs," he said, "with standard and finesse cuts for the skirts, and I'm planning to get more plastic and lead molds, and possibly will get into making hard baits."

His baits are designed for bass anglers, but his customers have had success catching ling, cod, redfish, trout, flounder, marlin, mahi mahi, kingfish, and wahoo while trolling the bigger swim baits. When he's not in class or studying, you can find him on the water. "I'm fishing the San Marcos River, Guadalupe, Colorado, Blanco, Lake Dunlap, and Ladybird Lake, and I've caught a lot of fish on my own baits, including a nine pound bass, a few that weighed eight, and caught a twenty six inch speckled trout, and multiple reds while fishing at the coast."

What he likes most is getting pictures from customers holding fish they caught while using his baits.

A Robinson High graduate, McNew will graduate in the winter semester of 2023 with a degree in aquatic biology. Check out his inventory on Facebook, or text him at 254-292-9675.

Prognosis: better fishing

Fishing guide Michael Houston (Houston Guide Service) says the summer struggles may be coming to an end. "Catfishing has been pretty slow lately. Hot, stagnant water has had the catfish bite slow and inconsistent," he said. "But this week's forecast could change all of that. It's been a long time since we've had any runoff, and if the rain comes in, lots of bugs, mice, and other creatures that have made their homes in the dry creek beds will be swept to the lake, and every catfish in in the lake will head to the mouth of these running creeks to feed on them. Look for where the moving water hits the slack water, and hold on."

Super Combo is not a Tex-Mex meal

Fishing and hunting licenses are on sale in advance of the new outdoor year, which starts up on September 1. The most economical package if you're planning to hunt and fish both freshwater and coastal waters is the Super Combo, which costs $68, and includes all the tags and endorsements you'll need, except for the Federal Duck Stamp. For another $48, you can purchase the Public Hunting Permit, which grants access to roughly a million acres of hunting and fishing acreage, including a significant amount of areas around Central Texas.