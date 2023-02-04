Mention hunting season to most Texans and the first thought is of deer season, but even after the white-tailed deer season closes in January each year, there's plenty more to keep hunters busy bringing home meat for the table.

There are no closed seasons on invasive species like Eurasian Collared Dove, Rock Dove and Axis Deer, and even native species like squirrel and rabbit are open for the taking year-round.

Axis deer were introduced into the U.S. from South Asia back in the 1930's as a meat source, and most were raised on farms. But like most animals in captivity, fences don't keep all of them contained, and over the nearly hundred years since they arrived, their population in the wild has continued to increase.

They occupy the same habitats as native deer and compete for food and other resources, and they're not as susceptible to diseases that afflict white-tail populations, so they can overrun an area without human controls. They are tasty to eat, and their meat has a less gamy flavor than native species.

I'm not much on eating squirrel, but I have found a few recipes over the years that make it palatable. But I do enjoy hunting and eating rabbit, which are plentiful around Central Texas, and it's hard to beat a plate of chicken-fried rabbit with a sidecar of mashed potatoes and fried okra.

Rabbit hunting is more about stalking than stealth. Find some bottomland with plenty of ground cover, then walk along until you flush one out. Some hunters use a .22 rifle, while others use a .410 or 20-gauge shotgun. Rabbits tend to run a little, then stop and measure the situation, so a .22 is an option if you've got good aim, but a shotgun will give your shot more spread, making it more likely that you'll hit your mark. Then again, a .22 won't cause as much damage to the meat.

Some rabbits will have a parasite that I've always heard called "wolves" — they're found between the skin and meat, brown in color, and look a little like grub worms. Typically, a hard freeze will kill them, but if you find one while field-dressing the rabbit, you can just cut the meat off where the "wolf" was attached.

I remember watching the Cajun chef Justin Wilson, back in the ’80s, and not only did I learn a lot about southern cooking, but he also taught me to have a good time while in the kitchen stirring up grub.

The other day while I was flipping through some YouTube videos on how to change a brake light bulb (I'm a YouTube certified mechanic), I saw a link to a Justin Wilson video, and also being certified with ADHD, I ran down the rabbit hole, so to speak. The video happened to be of Wilson cooking rabbit gumbo, and the longer I watched it, the more I wanted to make a pot.

I looked around some more before getting back to the tail light video, and found the Cajun Chef's recipe for rabbit gumbo. It's good. I gah-ron-tee.

Rabbit Gumbo

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups olive oil

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 cups chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped bell peppers

4 cups water

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 cups dry white wine

Louisiana hot sauce to taste or 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound andouille or smoked sausage

One 2-pound rabbit, cut into serving pieces

Roux

1 1/2 cups oil or bacon drippings

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

Heat the oil in a large, heavy pot over a medium fire. Add the flour and cook very slowly, stirring almost constantly. The flour must be cooked to a very dark brown color. This takes more time than you might think is necessary, but a good roux must be cooked slowly to get the floury taste out of it and to ensure uniformity of color.

Method

Once you have the roux made, add the onions, celery, and bell peppers and cook, stirring constantly, until the onions are clear. Add the parsley, garlic, water, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and wine, then drop in the rabbit meat and sausage. Stir to combine, then let it cook, covered, for two or more hours.