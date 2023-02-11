It doesn't take more than 15 minutes to get to the lake or river from anywhere in Waco or its suburbs, and for a modest investment in money and time, you can hit the shores and bring home some fresh fish that'll put that grocery store stuff to shame.

It's always a good idea to have a Plan B, though, since even the most skilled and learned anglers sometimes come up empty, but as spring approaches and fish start concentrating in shallower waters near the shoreline, the odds of catching a nice stringer increase with the rising temperatures.

Crappie, despite the way their name is spelled, are some of the best tasting fish this area has to offer. If you don't like fishy-tasting fish, the mildly-flavored and flaky-fleshed crappie will please your palate and fill your belly. Crappie, or as they call them in Louisiana – "sacalait" – are schooling fish that relate to submerged structures like brush piles, rocks, and timber, and if you catch one or two, you can safely bet that there are dozens, if not a hundred, in the area.

Top baits for crappie are live minnows (ghost minnows caught from the lake using a cast net or seine work best, but the store-bought variety will work fine), small jigs, small spinnerbaits (1/32 to 1/8 oz.), and soft plastics that imitate minnows. Put a PowerBait Crappie Nibble on the hook to add scent, and they'll be irresistible.

Crappie start to move into shallow waters to spawn when the water temperature hits 60 degrees. They build nests and guard their eggs until hatched, and during this time, they're a lot easier to catch. Look for them in the backs of coves, along river or creek banks (particularly overhanging banks), and in timbered flats.

They can be present in a particular area but fixed at a certain depth range, and if you don't have an electronic graph, crappie can be tricky to pinpoint. Find a likely spot with structure and drop your bait in, wait a few minutes, then if you don't get a bite, adjust the depth up or down and repeat until you find the zone. If nothing happens within about 10 minutes, move on down to the next good-looking place and try the cycle again.

Texas has a 10-inch minimum length restriction on crappie, and there's a 25 per day per angler limit. Make sure you have a valid fishing license before casting out.

More crappie news — how to eat ’em

Crappie are about the best-tasting Central Texas fish you can put on the plate. I prefer filleting them, but if you don't mind working around the bones, you can just scale them, cut the heads off, and slit the belly and remove the organs before cooking.

Breaded and fried crappie is hard to beat, and you can either use a cast iron skillet or deep fry them. I use a deep pot with vegetable oil heated to 375 degrees.

To prepare them for the cooker, combine 2 cups of cornmeal, 1 cup of flour, along with salt and pepper, into a heavy paper bag. Place some fillets into the bag and shake until coated. Then, remove the fish and place into a bowl of milk and egg wash. Return fish to the bag to coat them again, and fry until they float and turn golden brown. Drain onto paper towels and add salt to taste. If you're cooking multiple batches, you can keep the cooked fish warm on a baking sheet in a 200 degree oven.

Serve me some fresh fried crappie with a side of fries, cole slaw, beans, and a frosty beer, and I won't bother anybody for the rest of the night.

It’s all about the bass

The 2023 Toyota ShareLunker Season opened on Jan. 1, and as of press time, O. H. Ivie Reservoir is clobbering the rest of the lakes across the state, with numerous reports of big bass being caught since the first of the year.

To qualify, bass must weigh at least 8 pounds or measure 24 inches in length, and anglers who catch a qualifying bass and enter it into the system will receive a Catch Kit that includes an achievement decal, merchandise, and other items. Plus, all entries will be included in a drawing worth $5,000.

Bass weighing 13 pounds and up can be loaned to the ShareLunker program for spawning, and not only will the fish be returned to the waters from which it was caught, but biologists will stock the offspring into the lake to improve the fishery.

There are three classes – the Lunker (8+ pounds), Elite (10+), and Legacy (13+). Lake Waco's lone entry into the program happened back in March of 2008, when Ricky Culverhouse caught a 13.87-pounder on a black-and-red flake Baby Brushhog while fishing a tournament. Back then, the threshold was 13 pounds, but with the added divisions, another entry is bound to happen soon from our local lake.

O.H. Ivie Reservoir has produced the most ShareLunker bass this season with 12, but nearby Fairfield has been performing well, too, posting a total of eight.