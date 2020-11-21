Outdoors: Now more than ever, keeping up hunting, fishing skills important

But the way we do some things has changed forever — not necessarily “instead of” change, but “also” change. For example, the way we communicate, sell our products and services, educate our kids, provide medical treatment, etc. have all been transformed by necessity, and after the COVID coast is clear, it’s doubtful that we’ll simply fall back into the old ways of doing things.

Fishing, hunting and other outdoor sports are, by nature, safer activities than ones that take place indoors or in close proximity to others, and even during the spring shutdown, those were exempt. We still don’t know how this will go, whether 2020 will go down in history as a terrible year or just the beginning of a bad run, but either way, outdoor recreation should be a viable option if done safely.

I’ve never been one of those doomsday people, and I’m not starting now. I am, however, glad to know that if I want to go catch or shoot my own food, I have the knowledge, skills and tools to do it. If there’s somebody in your household who could use a little fresh air, exercise and tasty fish and game to eat, there’s no better time to head to the outdoors and teach them some of your tricks than right now.