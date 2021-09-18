Outdoors: Ode to the horny toad

When I was a kid growing up in the ’70s, horny toads were as common as fire ants are today. You could see them skittering across streets and through yards, even in town, and I imagine I averaged catching one or two per week, keeping them for a day or two in a pickle jar with holes poked in the top and a stick and some grass inside.
Also known as Texas horned lizards, these little reptiles more than make up for their small size by looking like dinosaurs — they have prominent horns on their heads, along with spikes and spines covering the rest of their backs, sides and legs. And that’s not the wildest thing about them.
When they feel threatened, they’ll flatten out and puff up their bodies, and in a move that I’ve personally witnessed a handful of times, they can even shoot blood from their eyeballs. If you’re a seven year-old kid holding something that shoots blood at you from its eyes, you’ll put it down quicker than a hot coal.
In the decades since my childhood, horned toads have virtually disappeared in the Lone Star State, Oklahoma and other areas in its range. Except for seeing them at a zoo, most kids born over the past 30 years have never seen one, and biologists are working to turn that trend around.
Texas still has plenty of other reptile species, including some lizards that seem pretty similar to the average person. So why did the horny toads disappear but the others didn’t? The answer, like most answers in life, isn’t all that simple, and the solutions won’t be either.
One key part of the equation is that Texas horned lizards have a pretty specialized diet. They predominantly feed on harvester ants (the big red ants that used to also be found all around on those big, gravelly ant hills), and with the arrival and spread of fire ants, most of the harvester ants either fell to predation or pesticides. So basically, the horned lizard’s food source dried up and so did it.
In the past decade, I’ve covered some of the efforts to reestablish wild populations of horned toads, and today, a new effort is underway to bring back these icons of my childhood. A group of wildlife biologists and zoos teamed up to raise and release more than 200 captive-raised hatchling Texas horned lizards last week, good news for a species that’s not on the endangered list, but is on the “not-at-all-well” list known officially as “species of concern” by those who study animal populations.
The release comes on the heels of another piece of good news regarding horned toads. Last month, TPWD biologists discovered that nearly 20 hatchlings found in the wild were offspring of previously-released captive-raised lizards, meaning that there’s natural reproduction and survival taking place. Restoration efforts are taking place at wildlife management areas, and these reintroductions to natural habitats are slowly taking hold.
Thanks to the cooperative efforts between zoos and wildlife scientists, it’s likely that more releases of greater numbers of horned lizards will tilt the balance back in favor of this amazing species of little lizard that also happens to be the Texas state reptile. Let’s see a bluebonnet or mockingbird try to poke you with their horns or shoot blood out of their eyes.
Doves dive, but hope for deer
Centex outdoorsman, musician and KWTX news anchor Gordon Collier said he was in the right place at the right time on opening day of dove season, but after a solid start, it’s been a bust ever since. However, he’s not focusing on the negative, he’s aiming for hope.
“As far as deer season goes, despite the crazy weather we’ve had, I think we should see good numbers,” Collier said. “The deer survived the big freeze better than expected, and good spring and summer rains are always a major plus.”
Collier is a big believer in doing his homework ahead of time, and preseason scouting trips will help him pin down the areas where he’ll set up and the strategies he’ll use. “Scouting is essential since they’ve had an all-you-can-eat buffet all summer,” he said. “Feeders might not be as productive, especially for the big guys.”
Records slow in breaking
Records are meant to be broken, and today’s highly-tuned athletes have mostly wiped out those set even a decade or two ago. Back during my childhood, it wasn’t unusual to see NFL and Major League Baseball players smoking cigarettes on the sideline or in the dugout, so it’s little wonder that in today’s world of scientific-based exercise and nutrition regimens, the slowest runner on a football team today could still probably outrun Joe Willie in his prime.
Fishing records are a little different. Lake Waco’s largemouth bass record, for example, set by Ricky Culverhouse during a tournament, has stood for more than 13 years. But the longest-standing fish record in the country is a four pound, three ounce yellow perch world record set in New Jersey a month after the Civil War ended in 1865.
I’ve personally never caught a record-setting fish, but I’ve seen them caught, including a couple of carp, and I also got the pleasure of seeing Culverhouse’s 13.87-pound fish as he was handing it off to the TPWD ShareLunker program.
There are plenty of records up for grabs on a number of Centex bodies of water, and some species aren’t represented in the record books at all. If it wasn’t for Josh Sears getting the three pound gray redhorse measured back in 2010, Lake Waco wouldn’t even have a gray redhorse record, and I probably wouldn’t even know there were any swimming around down there.
A quick Google search will give you a listing of records for the lake or stream you’re fishing.