Outdoors: Ode to the horny toad

When I was a kid growing up in the ’70s, horny toads were as common as fire ants are today. You could see them skittering across streets and through yards, even in town, and I imagine I averaged catching one or two per week, keeping them for a day or two in a pickle jar with holes poked in the top and a stick and some grass inside.

Also known as Texas horned lizards, these little reptiles more than make up for their small size by looking like dinosaurs — they have prominent horns on their heads, along with spikes and spines covering the rest of their backs, sides and legs. And that’s not the wildest thing about them.

When they feel threatened, they’ll flatten out and puff up their bodies, and in a move that I’ve personally witnessed a handful of times, they can even shoot blood from their eyeballs. If you’re a seven year-old kid holding something that shoots blood at you from its eyes, you’ll put it down quicker than a hot coal.

In the decades since my childhood, horned toads have virtually disappeared in the Lone Star State, Oklahoma and other areas in its range. Except for seeing them at a zoo, most kids born over the past 30 years have never seen one, and biologists are working to turn that trend around.