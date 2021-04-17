Outdoors: Open air, practical steps help avoiding COVID

A year ago, the world was changing in ways that nobody had seen before. A new virus had appeared that nobody understood. Schools were closed. Churches were closed. Major sporting events like the NCAA basketball championship tournament were canceled. Instead of watching Coach Kim Mulkey cutting down a net, I ran into her at an area nursery while I waited on a load of sandy loam to be loaded into the truck. Strange days.
A year later, the outlook is better. We know a lot more about how the virus works, there are vaccines going into people's arms, and scientists and medical professionals are sending signals of hope that with continued efforts, we might be through the worst of the storm that crippled and changed the world.
Throughout the pandemic, the outdoor sports have been among the safest activities around, thanks to the nature of them. Open air situations and physical distancing are normal parts of fishing, shooting, biking, and other outdoor activities, and they were designated a year ago as some of the only things that were safe to do, as long as they were done wisely. You don't want to be any closer to your fishing buddy than the length of their fishing pole while they cast.
A lot of newfound interest in these activities caused a run on gear and equipment. Trying to find a kayak or bicycle last April was harder than finding toilet paper, and while it was frustrating if you were in the market for outdoor gear, the good news was that more people were taking an interest.
Today, kayaks, bikes, and other high-demand products are available again, along with toilet paper. I hope that most folks have come through the past year with some newfound lessons about who to trust for facts, how to help your community, and planning ahead in case of uncertainty. And I hope that the people who tried fishing out of necessity had a good enough time to keep on.
Now's not the time to let our guards down. Ever seen a guy celebrating before he makes it to the end zone, only to have the ball knocked loose before he scores? Don't be that dude. Let's get through this as fast as we can.
Ups and downs
I hope the shad and minnows are as easy to catch this Sunday as they were during last weekend's scouting trip to Lake Waco. I call it a scouting trip whenever I don't catch any keepers, but the morning outing still provided me with some valuable information for this Sunday's floating sunrise service.
Even though I didn't catch any big enough to keep, I caught a decent number of undersized largemouth bass and crappie, and figure I'll target the same areas to see if their mamas or big brothers are around. Another notable thing I noticed was the high frequency of gobbling going on in the woods, and if you're a hunter with an itch to get afield, the spring turkey season is currently open (through May 16 in the North Zone). Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for more information.
Besides not taking any fish home for the skillet, another disappointment was losing one of my top-producing spinnerbaits. I know I have others like it and can buy another one with the same color and blade pattern, but I had managed to hang on to that one for several years and it had been good to me.
On the upside, I ended up finding a couple of lures that other anglers had recently broken off, including a chrome crankbait that I'm planning to put into the rotation this weekend after I sharpen the hooks.
Outta sight
Alton Jones has always been a heavy hitter when it comes to bass fishing, and now he's got the certificate to prove it. Last week, the Central Texas native and longtime pro angler used the sight-fishing skills he developed on our local waters to top the field at the Major League Fishing Heavy Hitters tournament in North Carolina.
Sight fishing is just what it sounds like — finding fish by sight. During the spring, largemouth bass move to shallow waters and build nests, lay eggs, and protect the hatch until they're old enough to survive on their own. Using polarized sunglasses, anglers can peer into the water to target bedding bass.
Jones caught 12 fish that averaged nearly four pounds each to finish the championship round with a total weight of 45 pounds, 9 ounces, beating the second place finisher by 15 pounds, 5 ounces.
Sight fishing is almost an art form, and Jones treated every fish as an individual, saying that a technique that works to entice one fish to strike doesn't necessarily work on another. His stealth and perseverance paid off to the tune of a $100,000 payday for the victory.
Gettin' fresh
If you've never eaten freshly-caught fish, you're missing out. The flavor difference is like the difference between a store-bought tomato and one fresh from the garden. I've even been known to carry a small skillet, some oil, a baggie of seasoned flour/corn meal and a potato, and have a riverbank fish fry. You can't get fresher than that.