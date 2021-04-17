Outdoors: Open air, practical steps help avoiding COVID

A year ago, the world was changing in ways that nobody had seen before. A new virus had appeared that nobody understood. Schools were closed. Churches were closed. Major sporting events like the NCAA basketball championship tournament were canceled. Instead of watching Coach Kim Mulkey cutting down a net, I ran into her at an area nursery while I waited on a load of sandy loam to be loaded into the truck. Strange days.

A year later, the outlook is better. We know a lot more about how the virus works, there are vaccines going into people's arms, and scientists and medical professionals are sending signals of hope that with continued efforts, we might be through the worst of the storm that crippled and changed the world.

Throughout the pandemic, the outdoor sports have been among the safest activities around, thanks to the nature of them. Open air situations and physical distancing are normal parts of fishing, shooting, biking, and other outdoor activities, and they were designated a year ago as some of the only things that were safe to do, as long as they were done wisely. You don't want to be any closer to your fishing buddy than the length of their fishing pole while they cast.